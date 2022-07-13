Suspect in Craven County Courthouse deadly shooting ordered held without bond

During the course of this investigation, Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston, was identified as a possible suspect. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Joe Earl Wilson for First Degree Murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr. Mr. Wilson was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1043hrs, by Kinston Police Officers during a traffic stop on the 700 block Darby Avenue. Kinston, NC. Joe Earl Wilson was held in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO