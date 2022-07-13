ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect in Craven County Courthouse deadly shooting ordered held without bond

KPD: CASE UPDATE: Arrest made in Adkin Street shooting

During the course of this investigation, Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston, was identified as a possible suspect. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Joe Earl Wilson for First Degree Murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr. Mr. Wilson was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1043hrs, by Kinston Police Officers during a traffic stop on the 700 block Darby Avenue. Kinston, NC. Joe Earl Wilson was held in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.
KINSTON, NC
Kinston man arrested, charged with murder, jailed under no bond

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to the July 3, 2022 shooting death of Michael Davis Jr. It happened in the 200 block of S. Adkin Street, according to officials. Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston was arrested...
KINSTON, NC
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store. Jacksonville police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe's Closet just outside of...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Two Kinston men arrested on narcotics, illegal gun charges

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department arrested two men on narcotics distribution, possession and firearm charges. Joseph Wilson, 36, of Kinston, was wanted for narcotics distribution at the time of his arrest. During a search of his home, additional narcotics were found. Wilson was jailed...
KINSTON, NC
Second person charged in New Bern courthouse shooting, more details released

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
NEW BERN, NC
KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC

