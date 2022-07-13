ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Risky ‘abortion’ herb tips shown on TikTok horrify experts. ‘Going to kill people’

By Alison Cutler
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4OUJ_0geIoVKQ00
“It’s terrifying because 49 years ago, that’s how women died,” one doctor told media outlets.. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Kiichiro Sato AP

EDITOR’S NOTE: McClatchy News is not showing or linking to the TikTok videos to avoid spreading misinformation.

Dangerous information is sprouting on TikTok about herbal methods used to cause abortions, and experts are rushing to warn about the risks.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, social media users have spurred conversations about alternative methods for terminating pregnancies — and spread tips that could be fatal, experts say.

“People are trying to find answers and solutions in navigating this space between uncertainty and Supreme Court rulings,” Josh Trebach, an emergency medicine physician, told Rolling Stone. “My biggest concern is that these home remedies, these DIY herbal plant abortions, are being viewed as an alternative to medical treatment and that is not correct.”

Trebach shared his fears on Twitter after he saw one TikTok indicating that women could buy herbs such as mugwort, or pennyroyal oil, to end a pregnancy.

“This is incredibly dangerous,” Trebach wrote on Twitter. “(Pennyroyal) can cause liver failure, seizures and death.”

The misinformation dates back to before Roe v. Wade was overturned, and even TikTok creators who don’t directly advocate for herbs such as pennyroyal to be used for abortion purposes find themselves in conversations among commenters that propel the information forward.

“So many plants and herbs with abortive strength,” one commenter posted with a heart on @theloresofnature’s TikTok about the popularity, and dangers, of the oil in 2021.

“It’s amazing how women have always managed to survive in the face of adversity with things like this,” the creator responded.

Another user, @passtheflamingo, shared the historic usage of Rue in the Roman era, adding that it was used as an abortifacient, but he wouldn’t recommend it.

“This is very useful information given the times we are in,” one commenter wrote on the video in early July.

Jen Gunter, an OB-GYN, warned The New York Times that following dated abortion methods is similar to using outdated and disproved technology in the modern century.

July 03, 2022 1:25 PM

“Using this kind of information from thousands of years ago is no different than taking a map from when people believed the Earth was flat and that we had sea monsters and using it to plot modern shipping routes,” Gunter said.

Pennyroyal oil has a history of use as an abortion method, according to the National Capitol Poison Center, but experts warn that being a natural herb doesn’t make it less dangerous.

“Herbal medicines are often thought of as ’natural,’ and many people assume that ‘natural’ means ’safe.’ This can be a dangerous belief, as is seen with pennyroyal oil,” Serkalem Mekonnen, a certified specialist in poison information, wrote on the NCPC website. “Young women have died from attempting to induce abortion using pennyroyal oil. Infants have been severely sickened after they were given teas made with pennyroyal thought to be mint.”

Other herablists are taking to TikTok to counter information about pennyroyal oil and other herbs at the source, including Leslie Rae @_leslierae.

“I have seen so much misinformation on this app in the last couple days in terms of herbalism that it is sickening,” Rae said in a TikTok. “I am not taking away from the importance of using abortifacient herbs and emergency contraceptive herbs because our ancestors were doing it … but when you get online and you’re telling people, ‘Oh, you can take X, Y and Z to end a pregnancy,’ do you know how to prepare that herb? Do you know how to dose it? Do you know what parts of the plant to use?”

Although herbal methods of abortion have been around for centuries, the fact that social media spreads information so rapidly is what scares Mary Jane Minkin, who works as a gynecologist and clinical professor at Yale, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m horrified. They’re going to kill people,” Minkin told Rolling Stone about the misinformation on TikTok and other platforms. “It’s terrifying because 49 years ago, that’s how women died.”

Minkin told Rolling Stone she recommended that people contact their healthcare providers when possible about pregnancy and abortion concerns and should reach out to local Planned Parenthood representatives to navigate their situation safely.

“Some people may turn to unsafe abortion methods when they feel they have no other option or based on information they are gathering on social media,” Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN, told The New York Times. “It is important for people to understand that social media posts can be unreliable and can propagate misinformation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Gunter
Miami Herald

Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida Friday. He has a long history of charges here

Rapper Kodak Black was back in Broward County Jail this weekend on drug charges a week before his scheduled appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival. According to an arrest report provided by Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old performer, who was born Dieuson Octave in Pompano Beach and who changed his legal name to Bill Kahan Kapri, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon, July 15. The charges are felonies. By Saturday, Kapri had bonded out of jail.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Herbs#Unsafe Abortion#Mcclatchy News#The Supreme Court
Miami Herald

Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say

It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
HIALEAH, FL
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Miami Herald

Daphne Campbell, ex-Florida lawmaker with messy past, is seeking a local mayoral seat

Daphne Campbell, a former Democratic state legislator who has faced several controversies, has filed to run for mayor of North Miami. The 65-year-old registered nurse represented North Miami for eight years in the Florida Legislature, first as a state representative and then as a senator. She was unseated by Jason Pizzo in a 2018 primary and made an unsuccessful run for state Senate in 2020.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
14K+
Followers
920
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy