ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

$100,000 In Stolen Goods Found In Underground Bunker At Homeless Encampment

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in California discovered an underground bunker filled with guns, ammunition, and over $100,000 worth of stolen goods hidden in a homeless encampment. The San Jose Police Department said that investigators found the bunker while following up on leads from a commercial burglary that occurred earlier in the week. The...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near a Coyote Creek homeless encampment and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.  The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms."It's a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online. Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement. Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said. Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the U.S. for at least three years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel

A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening. 'Please remember that at...
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunker#Guns#Homeless Encampment#Kgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Investigators say drone that dropped candy near kids was an "ill-conceived effort" at social media content

FOLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a drone that dropped a bag of candy near a group of children Monday was an "ill-conceived effort" to get footage for a social media post.  The Benton County Sheriff's Office said that investigators spoke with the drone pilot following a suspicious activity complaint, finding that the candy-dropping episode was part of a content creation scheme rather than criminal activity. The incident happened Monday evening near the former King's Inn property in Watab Township, which is roughly 14 miles north of St. Cloud. The children were fishing when the drone flew out of a wooded area and dropped a bag of candy nearby. Witnesses spotted a black SUV parked near the area and gave authorities a description of the driver, citing what they believed was suspicious activity. 
FOLEY, MN
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy