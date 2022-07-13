Bruins acquire Pavel Zacha in trade with Devils

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO