Newark, NJ

Bruins acquire Pavel Zacha in trade with Devils

By Quinn Allen
 4 days ago
The Boston Bruins have already made some noise in the early hours of NHL Free Agency. The team has acquired Pavel Zacha in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, sending Erik Haula the other way. Via Darren Dreger:. Zacha is coming off a respectable campaign for the Devils,...

