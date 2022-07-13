ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CareJourney Appoints Mah-Jabeen Soobader, MPH, Ph.D. as Chief Analytics Officer

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

CareJourney, a pioneer in value-based healthcare analytics, today announced Dr. Mah-Jabeen Soobader as Chief Analytics Officer. Dr. Soobader is a nationally recognized subject matter expert in value-based care data and analytics and has more than 20 years of success in the healthcare industry, developing and implementing strategies to improve quality of care and value-based payment solutions for healthcare organizations. As Chief Analytics Officer, Dr. Soobader will lead CareJourney’s data strategy and oversee its analytics offerings and publications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Soobader to CareJourney,” said Dan Ross, CEO of CareJourney. “She is a proven leader and a recognized expert in our space. She will help us improve our already market-leading products that offer provider cost, quality, and profile data. Dr. Soobader will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team and I feel fortunate to have her join our company.”

Dr. Soobader previously worked at Archway Health, a full-service, tech-enabled partner to healthcare organizations in risk-based payment programs, where she served as their Chief Analytics officer for five years. Dr. Soobader’s unique expertise has provided organizations with strategic business guidance on financial growth opportunities through acquisitions, identification of new market opportunities and accelerated time to market for new products. Dr. Soobader is the recipient of the John Rutherford Innovation Award, a prestigious corporate award given to creative thinkers who design innovative solutions.

“After a long career pursuing my passion in healthcare analytics and improving quality of care, joining CareJourney in their value-driven endeavors is a natural next step,” said Dr. Soobader. “I have always been impressed with the high-quality data and insights that CareJourney provides, and am looking forward to applying my expertise to further expand the company’s positive impact on the healthcare industry.”

Dr. Soobader holds a Ph.D. in Social Epidemiology, an M.P.H. from the School of Public Health at Boston University, University of Professors Program, and a degree in Optometry from the University of Durban-Westville, South Africa. She has published over 30 peer-reviewed academic papers and worked in a number of academic settings, including the Department of Health and Social Behavior at Harvard University, focused on the impact of health policy.

About CareJourney

CareJourney is the healthcare industry’s best source of clinically-relevant analytics for Market Provider, and Patient intelligence. CareJourney’s cloud-based analytics platform helps value-based care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify leakage and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations. CareJourney’s Data-as-a-Service offering enables ACOs, health systems, payers, and HCIT vendors supercharge their solutions and internal data lakes with high-value insights out of expansive population claims data.

