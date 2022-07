DALLAS - July 15, 2022 - ( ) Nexus Cognitive and W3:Ride are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to build the next evolution of cycling fitness apps. W3:Ride unites web3 technology with cycling to gamify fitness with incentives, collectibles, and rewards for a healthier lifestyle. The genesis collection of custom bike NFTs that will power the W3:Ride app has dropped to considerable adoption as the 5k community grows each month.

