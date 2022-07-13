Medline Celebrates the Completion of its Rooftop Solar System in Uxbridge, MA

UXBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Medline yesterday hosted an event to celebrate the completion of the rooftop solar installation atop its state-of-the-art Uxbridge, Massachusetts, distribution facility. Uxbridge officials, Medline employees, and solar developer PowerFlex were present to give remarks and commemorate this notable achievement. This 6.7 megawatt (MW) DC system is the fifth rooftop system Medline has completed at a facility in the U.S. The system will produce an estimated 8 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually with the environmental benefits of avoiding 5,700 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually—a reduction equivalent to fully powering 700 homes or consuming more than 630,000 gallons of gasoline a year.

The 820,000 square-foot Uxbridge facility distributes medical products and devices across the continuum of care – including hospitals, nursing homes, surgery centers, hospice providers, and physician offices. The company has invested more than $34 million in renewable energy since 2016, with solar projects in several states, including California and Florida, and its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois. Medline has continued to expand existing systems with other projects underway at various locations.

“We established our renewable energy portfolio in 2009, when our first geothermal facility was built, and it’s been growing ever since,” said Francesca Olivier, Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance at Medline. “We’re committed to helping healthcare run more sustainably – extending beyond our responsibility to provide sustainable products and services to our customers and looking to our own operations to determine how we can best preserve Earth’s natural resources.

“As a designated Green Community within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Town of Uxbridge is pleased to see that one of our business partners, Medline, is also contributing to this effort by undertaking the roof top solar project,” said Town Manager Steven Sette. “It is our hope that other businesses in Town will follow Medline’s leadership with this project and will also work to reduce our carbon footprint for the future.”

To complete this project, Medline partnered with its long-term solar developer, PowerFlex, a national provider of intelligent onsite renewable energy solutions.

“We’re proud to be Medline’s trusted solar provider and deliver multiple rooftop projects across the country,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “Medline’s continuing commitment to sustainability is evident as they expand their solar portfolio and take steps to mitigate their carbon footprint. We encourage other corporations to continue building healthier and more eco-friendly communities.”

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables company, is a leading national provider of intelligent onsite energy solutions that support carbon-free electrification and transportation. The Company delivers integrated solar, storage, EV charging, and microgrid systems to businesses and organizations. As a single full-service provider, PowerFlex customizes clean technology solutions to help clients achieve their energy and sustainability goals. Through the comprehensive PowerFlex X platform, PowerFlex leverages patented smart software to control, monitor, and optimize a client’s distributed energy resources to reduce cost and maximize return on investment. For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

