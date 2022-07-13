ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

By NBC2 News
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Alfonso Jesus Galindo, 35, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced on two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct on a child. He will also serve 15 years of Sex Offender Probation.

The crimes took place between 2014 and 2018.

The Cape Coral Police Department opened an investigation in 2019 after a child disclosed past sexual abuse to a relative.

According police reports, the contact began when the child was four. The child also believe there were about 20 to 40 assaults over the four year period.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the Children’s Advocacy Center also assisted in the investigation.,

