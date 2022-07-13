ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Atlantic Hub News Briefs, July 13

The Vin Gopal Civic Association (VGCA) has officially opened its new food pantry and family services center in Red Bank. Gopal is a state senator whose Monmouth County legislative district includes Red Bank. The VGCA will be open twice a week for families to shop at the food pantry...

Tri-Town News Datebook, July 20

• Elvis Presley tribute artist and “Elvis-torian” Ruben Castillo will present a night of education and song at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 7 p.m. July 27. Castillo will present “The King of Rock and Roll: 1956-59.” Castillo is a musical theater actor and voice-over artist for video games, celebrity impersonations and children’s interactive storybooks. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program. Details: 732-349-6200.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YMCAs in Monmouth and Ocean counties announce partnership

As of July 1, two central New Jersey YMCAs began working together to strengthen their collective community impact. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County (YGMC) and the Ocean County YMCA (OCYMCA) entered into a management agreement that took effect July 1 and will continue through December. The agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors, according to a press release.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Register News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County appoints Princeton alumni, new director of advancement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County appoints Lorraine Goodman as the agency’s new director of advancement. Goodman brings a wealth of professional development and marketing experience to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Mercer County, with nearly 15 years in nonprofit work. Her professional fundraising experience ranges from helping The Red Hot Organization (which produces record albums and then donates the proceeds to AIDS-related charities) earn its first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, to acting as Princeton AlumniCorps’ Development Officer and leading LALDEF through the height of the pandemic, according to a press release through BBBS in June.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 13

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Howell schools will have armed police presence beginning in September

HOWELL — Beginning in September there will be an armed police officer on duty every day at every elementary school and at both middle schools in Howell. During a Township Council meeting on June 14, Mayor Theresa Berger announced an agreement that will put an officer at each school and said, “Thank you to the Howell Police Department and thank you to the (Howell K-8 School District) Board of Education that worked so quickly after the horrible (Uvalde, Texas) school shooting that happened in the past few weeks.”
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

Two East Windsor men, ages 22 and 24, were charged with shoplifting for allegedly walking out of the Wal-Mart store on Route 130 without paying for merchandise valued at $90.49 June 23. They were processed and released. A 39-year-old Kintersville, Pa., woman and a 24-year-old Yonkers, N.Y. man were charged...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Suburban

County Corner: Summer Precautions

It’s that time of year when we look forward to vacations, picnics, beach excursions, and just enjoying the warm weather — and of course Fourth of July celebrations such as parades, concerts, and fireworks. One thing we need to recognize during the upcoming months is that COVID 19...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick resident encourages community to take action against global poverty

I am an ambassador for the Borgen Project. I am writing to encourage the members in our community to take action against global poverty. Around the world, millions of people are suffering from lack of clean water, food and appropriate health care. While this problem might seem far away for many people and like there isn’t anything we can do as a community for those in need globally, there is actually something we can do. A great way to help is to call members of Congress and email them about supporting the International Affairs Budget, which deals with foreign aid and is very underused. Calling and emailing state Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), state Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) about supporting this issue is an impactful and easy step that any member of our community can take to make the world a better place for everyone in it.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Brunswick community ‘getting past plastics one bottle at a time’

EAST BRUNSWICK – Getting past plastics one bottle at a time. That is the movement the East Brunswick Hadassah, the East Brunswick Sustainability Task Force and Alpha Delta Kappa launched at a public forum as they hosted a panel to discuss alternatives to plastic, recycling habits and the adverse effects that plastic materials have on humans, animals and the environment on July 6 at the East Brunswick Public Library.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
