Atlantic Hub News Briefs, July 13

I am an ambassador for the Borgen Project. I am writing to encourage the members in our community to take action against global poverty. Around the world, millions of people are suffering from lack of clean water, food and appropriate health care. While this problem might seem far away for many people and like there isn’t anything we can do as a community for those in need globally, there is actually something we can do. A great way to help is to call members of Congress and email them about supporting the International Affairs Budget, which deals with foreign aid and is very underused. Calling and emailing state Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), state Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) about supporting this issue is an impactful and easy step that any member of our community can take to make the world a better place for everyone in it.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO