World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler doesn't think he's viewed as world's top golfer

Scottie Scheffler talks with the media during a press conference for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler has basically owned the PGA Tour this season, emerging as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup standings and setting the single-season record for Tour winnings.

But the 26-year-old pro admitted ahead of this week's Open Championship at St. Andrews that he doesn't necessarily feel like he's perceived as the world's top golfer by others on the Tour — and that works out well for him.

"I guess I am No. 1 in the rankings. I'm not sure if I'm necessarily perceived that way by y'all or whoever it is," Scheffler told the media ahead of this week's tournament. "But that's not stuff that I really ever think about. For me, I'm just trying to go out and play good golf."

That's some pretty humble talk from a guy who has been ranked the best on the planet since March 28. Although, Scheffler did admit he sees a bit more attention from golf fans.

"It's definitely different when I go out and play practice rounds and there are a lot more people out," the New Jersey native said. "And coming in here [to the press room] and doing this stuff. Six months ago, I really wasn't asked to come into the press room very often."

It does appear, however, that keeping a lower profile has been good for Scheffler. He has four wins on the season, including the Masters, and placed second in both the Charles Schwab Challenge and the U.S. Open. While a little notoriety is all well and good, Scheffler is happy he isn't under a bigger spotlight and isn't letting it take his head out of the game.

"I don't feel like there's any more pressure on me," Scheffler said, via ESPN. "I'm showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament."