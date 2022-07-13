ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

2 arrested in Virginia after man robbed as he lay on ground

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested two people in connection with a shooting in which they say the pair robbed a man as he lay on the ground dying.

Newport News police said Robert Freeman, 32, of Hampton, was arrested on Monday for his role in a July 5 robbery and shooting that killed Dominic Thompson, 34, the Daily Press of Newport News reported. The second suspect, Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was arrested Friday, police said.

It’s not known whether either man has an attorney.

Officers were dispatched to a gas station early on July 5. Upon arrival, they found Thompson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A criminal complaint filed in Newport News General District Court said surveillance footage recovered from the gas station showed one suspect shot Thompson twice and the other suspect helping the shooter with robbing Thompson of his belongings while he lay on the ground dying.

