Abilene ISD offering online ticket sales for upcoming football season

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene ISD will be offering online ticket sales for the upcoming football season.

AISD is partnering with HomeTown Ticketing, which will help facilitate online ticket sales for all events at the Shotwell Complex venues for the 2022-23 school year.

Ahead of the launch of the online sales, AISD is asking anyone interested in renewing season pass tickets to submit a valid emial address to the department of athletics, as well as the name originally used to purchase the season tickets.

Just fill out this form to provide the requested information . Afterward, AISD athletic staff will process the provided information and send current season pass holder a welcome email with an access code, that can be used to renew season passes beginning July 20.

Season pass renewals will take place from July 20 through July 27, season pass exchanges will take place July 28, and new season ticket sales will take place August 1 through August 12.

Tickets will also be sold individually before each in-town game. More information is coming about that process soon.

“Fans will still be able to use cash to purchase single-game tickets on site for athletics events held on an AISD campus,” a press release explains.

Anyone with questions about the online season ticketing process is asked to call the AISD Department of Athletics at (325)677-1444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.