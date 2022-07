Vince McMahon might not have been having the best of months, but as of today, we know he has one fewer thing on his plate. McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck motioned to settle the multi-million dollar lawsuit between the two parties back on June 20th, and now PWInsider is reporting that a judge officially dismissed the lawsuit on June 29th. PWInsider notes that both sides came to a confidential settlement and neither side will have to pay the legal fees of the other.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO