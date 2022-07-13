ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Berkshire Humane Society offers free rabies clinic

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Berkshire Humane Society will offer a free rabies clinic and low-cost distemper shots and microchipping for dogs and cats at two locations in late July. Both events will be held in North Adams, on July 30 and August 20- one at Greylock Valley Apartments and the other at Mohawk Forest Apartments.

The Greylock Valley events are scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If bringing your furry friend to Mohawk Forest, that event is slated for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All dogs must be on a short, nonretractable leash, and cats must be brought in carriers. The Humane Society asks that you bring all previous rabies vaccination records, even if they are expired.

Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella

If you bring your pet for their first distemper shot on July 30, you must have a follow-up booster shot three weeks later, which is why the Humane Society is scheduling a session on August 20. To get the initial shot and the booster, you must attend the event on July 30 for the first vaccine. Only distemper boosters, rabies vaccines, and microchipping will be available on August 20.

While rabies vaccinations are free at the event, distemper shots will cost you $5, and microchipping carries a price tag of $10. If you wish to have your pet microchipped, you’ll need to fill out pre-registration forms online.

