ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Has Fun in Bed in ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4eqt_0geIj7eW00
Harry Styles "Late Night Talking" Courtesy Photo

Wake up, Harry Styles fans — the “Late Night Talking” music video has finally arrived.

Revealed Wednesday (July 13) shortly after noon ET, the new visual finds Styles performing the feel-good soft-rock track in his PJs and lying in different beds — with many, many different partners — across several locations, including an art gallery, a busy street, a theater stage and a cloudy sky.

“We’ve been doing all this late night talking/ ‘Bout anything you want until the morning,” the 28-year-old pop star sings as he and a big group of ladies have a pillow fight. “Now you’re in my life/ I can’t get you off my mind.”

The Grammy winner first teased the new video two days prior to its release, posting a short trailer to the official Harry Styles HQ Instagram account. The snippet previewed the video’s credits scene when Styles lies in bed and whistles the tune of “Late Night Talking” while shaking his feet to the beat, before cutting to a second shot of him wrapped in blankets, wearing pink polka-dot pajamas and smiling from ear to ear.

“Late Night Talking” is the second single from the former boy band member’s third studio album, Harry’s House, which dropped in May. It’s also the album’s second official music video, unless you’re counting the “Daylight” video he shot with James Corden in a stranger’s apartment for a segment on the Late Late Show.

The lead single on Harry’s House, “As It Was,” was released alongside a whimsical music video known for its choreographed sequences on a giant, spinning turntable. The song is currently on its ninth week of being No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, “Late Night Talking” has so far peaked at No. 4 and has spent seven total weeks on the chart.

Watch Harry Styles’ new music video for “Late Night Talking” below:

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He’d Get Back Together With ‘Fantasy Love’ Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s relationship may have ended in 2014, but the comedian revealed that he will always have love for his ex. During a Tuesday (July 12) appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon shared how he feels about the “Obsessed” singer after all this time, and said that he is more than willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Noah Schnapp Reveals He Apologized to Doja Cat for Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn: ‘No Hard Feelings’

Click here to read the full article. One of the stranger things to have happened in pop culture this year was Doja Cat‘s feud with Noah Schnapp. But as of Wednesday (July 13), it sounds like the two have put everything behind them. In a comment under one of his recent TikToks, the 17-year-old actor told followers that he and the pop star were on good terms after he shared private messages exposing Doja’s interest in his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn. After he posted a TikTok that cheekily used an edited version of Doja’s 2021 hit “Kiss Me More,” Schnapp’s followers were...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lenny Kravitz & Anitta Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2022: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. The vegans of the world are in attractive company. Joining a lineup of past winners such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko and Leona Lewis, super star musicians Lenny Kravitz and Anitta have been crowned this year’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities by PETA, Billboard can exclusively announce. The annual award goes out to celebrities whose lifestyles inspire others to try veganism, which PETA states “saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year; reduces their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint.” “With more than 65 million...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
James Corden
Billboard

Demi Lovato Injures Face, Needs Stitches Ahead of ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

Click here to read the full article. There’s not exactly ever a convenient moment to split your head open, but doing it right before you’re supposed to go on national television is definitely one of the less ideal times. That, however, is exactly what happened to Demi Lovato Wednesday (July 13), who shared in a TikTok that their forehead would need stitches after hitting it on a crystal just one day before being scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 29-year-old singer-songwriter appears in the new TikTok with one hand covering part of her forehead and eye as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

As J.Lo becomes Mrs. Ben Affleck, see all 6 of her diamond sparklers, plus more stars who have multiple engagement rings

We'll admit it: When a celebrity gets engaged, we immediately want to see the bling. And since this is Hollywood, where stars tend to get serious fast and marry multiple times, many have had the pleasure of wearing more than one beautiful engagement ring. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the rings from all the times your favorite singers, actresses and other stars were engaged, starting with this beauty's six stunners… Jennifer Lopez has been married four times now and engaged a few times more — and in July 2022, she and two-time fiancé Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas following their second engagement. Keep reading to see the classic and colorful engagement bling J.Lo got out of her biggest romances…
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Late Night#The Late Late Show#Harry S House#Alon
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Demi Lovato Says ‘Holy Fvck’ ‘Takes Me Back To My Roots’ & Unveils Tracklist

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato‘s full transformation from pop star to punk rocker is nearly complete. Just a little over a month out from the release of Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old vocalist’s first exclusively punk album, Lovato unveiled its full tracklist Thursday (July 14) and shared a couple emotional remarks on what this new chapter has meant to them. Posting two photos — one of Lovato illuminated by just a streak of light and one of Holy Fvck‘s back cover — the Grammy nominee confirmed that the Aug. 19-slated album runs 16 tracks, including a collaboration with...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Wiz Khalifa Debuts Red-Hot New Music Video for ‘Bad A– B—–s’: Watch

As Wiz Khalifa gears up for the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, the Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated rapper released the music video for his latest single “Bad Ass Bitches” on Thursday (July 14). Featuring the rapper flanked by scores of beautiful women dressed in various red ensembles, Wiz saunters his way through the beach-set Edgar Esteves-directed clip.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Top 15 BTS Collaborations of All Time

BTS’ Billboard 200-topping album Proof honored the group’s first nine years together and offered fans a moment to look back on all the music the South Korean superstars have released. Throughout their time, the band has also teamed up with some of the world’s most prominent musicians for numerous beloved collaborations — enough to warrant their own anthology. In doing so, BTS made a point to pair with and rise up alongside fellow artists they respect.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Click here to read the full article. Oh, baby! Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the couple has welcomed their second child together. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their reps told People. Billboard has also reached out to reps for the pair. Turner first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in an interview with Elle (UK) published May 4. In July 2020, The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress and her Grammy-nominated husband became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Willa. The pair join Nick Jonas and Priyanka...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

J-Hope’s Solo Album ‘Jack In the Box’ Has Popped Up: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. BTS ARMY, the wait is finally over: J-Hope‘s solo album, Jack in the Box, is now available to stream as of Friday (July 15). Jack in the Box was preceded by the project’s first single, “MORE.” The set additionally includes tracks “Pandora’s Box,” “STOP,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box : Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future” and “Arson.” “MORE,” which was released on July 1, recently experienced a spike from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Twitter powered Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 16). The success of the track allowed the singer to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ Turns 10: How Its Video Became the First Member of YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Before K-pop stars like BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the charts in the United States, there was Psy. On July 15, 2012, he released a music video for his signature hit, “Gangnam Style.” The track would change Psy’s career, launching him to No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and kicking off YouTube’s Billion Views Club in the process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Kate Bush Notches Fifth Week Atop Australia’s Chart With ‘Running Up That Hill’

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush extends her reign over Australia’s singles chart with “Running Up That Hill,” which logs a third week at No. 1 and fifth in total. Bush and Australia, it would seem, have a tight, mutual bond. Brisbane’s Pub Choir is going viral with its cover of Bush’s 1985 hit, which caught the attention of its creator. Its singers are buzzing off an email received by the choir’s founder and director Astrid Jorgensen, in which Bush responds, “I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing RUTH. It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy