During an interview a few years back, Billy Joel discussed the challenges of maintaining his singing voice as he got older. "There was a moment back in, oh, [the '90s], when I said goodbye to that high note in 'An Innocent Man,'" he told this writer. "It was there, but I could tell that was probably the last time I'd hit it, so it was like, 'See ya. That's it for Billy's high note.' It happens to all of us. That's just reality."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO