Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Garners National Support After QB Snub

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Lamar Jackson's supporters came out in full force after he snubbed in a recent quarterback poll.

Lamar Jackson was not ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks in a poll of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players contacted by ESPN .

Instead, Lamar Jackson landed on the Honorable Mention list.

This ranking set off a national debate and Jackson had his staunch supporters.

"I feel like so many of the opinions about Lamar Jackson year after year are just based on people's priors rather than reflecting reality or context," ESPN's Mina Kimes said . "The notion that he has not played like a top 10 quarterback in the NFL is just ridiculous and I'm getting a little tired of it at this point."

Jackson was ranked No. 8 on the list heading into the 2021 season.

However, he was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

Jackson is looking to bounce back this season and does not appear to be distracted by his current contract situation. He is playing the season under a fifth-year option as the Ravens try to negotiate a new deal.

Jackson had added more muscle to his frame and he looked sharp during the recent mandatory minicamp.

Here's a further breakdown of Jackson's career:

  • Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter.
  • Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, his 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).
  • Jackson ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks.
  • His 10 career performances with 100 or more rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.
  • Jackson surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 career victories before the age of 25.
  • Jackson is the only player in NFL history with 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season and he accomplished that feat twice in consecutive years.
  • He is also the only player in NFL history with more than 7,500 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in his first four seasons.

