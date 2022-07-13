Ukrainian Choppers Hit Russian Targets While Fighter Jets Protect Skies

Ukrainian attack helicopters took out Russian targets on the ground while their Air Force's fighter jets protected the skies above, as shown in video released by military officials.

The Ukrainian attack helicopters can be seen taking part in combat operations in Ukraine and neutralizing Russian military targets. Other images show Ukraine's fighter jets patrolling the skies above the country.

The images were obtained Wednesday from the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with a statement saying that they have carried out 1,700 strikes on the invading forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian attack helicopters took out Russian targets on the ground while their Air Force's fighter jets protected the skies above, as shown in video released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by military officials. @kpszsu/Zenger

The Ukrainian Air Force said: "On July 12, around 2:30 p.m., the Russian invaders launched missile strikes from the Black Sea. This time, the invaders fired four Kh-31 air-to-surface missiles from Su-30 fighters.

"The rockets were aimed at the coastal zone of Odessa.

"The missiles did not achieve their goals, but this once again proves that Russia continues its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, exacerbating the world food crisis.

"Anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force continue to control the airspace, keeping the occupiers' aircraft at a distance. During the day, one aerial target was destroyed - an operational-tactical UAV, which the enemy used to carry out aerial reconnaissance.

"Meanwhile, the strike aircraft of the Air Force destroys the ammunition depot of the enemy group of troops in the South-Buzka direction. Also, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers struck a cluster of weapons and military equipment in the Izyum and Donetsk directions.

"Up to thirty units of equipment of the occupying forces were destroyed.

"In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the strike aircraft of the Air Force conducted 1,700 group airstrikes against the positions, warehouses, equipment and manpower of the Russian occupying forces.

"Glory to Ukraine! Together to victory!"

The Air Force accompanied the footage of its fighter jets with "My spear, like a beam, cuts through the clouds. God's punishment has come!"

It is a line from the song "Warrior" by Ukrainian rap and hip-hop artist Oleksandr Yarmak, whose stage name is stylized as YarmaK. The song is about how a son has gone to war to protect Ukraine while his mother is at home, crying and waiting for him, praying for his life to be spared.

The helicopter footage was also relayed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and by the Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while the Air Force's fighter jet footage was relayed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zenger News contacted the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin continues to call a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 140th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 13, Russia had lost about 37,570 personnel, 1,649 tanks, 3,832 armored combat vehicles, 839 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 678 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,704 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia "doesn't have the courage" to admit defeat. He has also mocked Russia for apparently relying on aging weaponry. He also said that the outcome of the war was certain, thanks to the unity of his people and the strength of Ukraine's military forces.

Grain shipments via the River Danube have increased, with a canal being reopened. An increased number of foreign ships are now able to reach Ukrainian ports to help export grain. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov has said that the number of foreign ships has doubled. Ukraine has also reopened a decommissioned port.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has hinted at plans to put together a "million-strong army" equipped with NATO weaponry to fight Russian troops, but the comments have been viewed more as a rallying cry than a concrete plan.

Reznikov has said that Western weaponry needs to be delivered to Ukraine faster. He said that for every day that they have to wait for howitzers to arrive, they can lose up to 100 soldiers.

The U.S. treasury announced Tuesday it was sending an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Iran next week to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting comes as the U.S. accuses Iran of preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of military drones for use in Ukraine.

Germany and the Czech Republic have signed a joint declaration, vowing to overcome their dependency on Russian fossil fuels and to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy.

Putin has signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainian citizens to acquire Russian citizenship.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.