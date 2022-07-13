ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukrainian Choppers Hit Russian Targets While Fighter Jets Protect Skies

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian attack helicopters took out Russian targets on the ground while their Air Force's fighter jets protected the skies above, as shown in video released by military officials.

The Ukrainian attack helicopters can be seen taking part in combat operations in Ukraine and neutralizing Russian military targets. Other images show Ukraine's fighter jets patrolling the skies above the country.

The images were obtained Wednesday from the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with a statement saying that they have carried out 1,700 strikes on the invading forces since the beginning of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZrIN_0geIhi6S00
Ukrainian attack helicopters took out Russian targets on the ground while their Air Force's fighter jets protected the skies above, as shown in video released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by military officials. @kpszsu/Zenger

The Ukrainian Air Force said: "On July 12, around 2:30 p.m., the Russian invaders launched missile strikes from the Black Sea. This time, the invaders fired four Kh-31 air-to-surface missiles from Su-30 fighters.

"The rockets were aimed at the coastal zone of Odessa.

"The missiles did not achieve their goals, but this once again proves that Russia continues its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, exacerbating the world food crisis.

"Anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force continue to control the airspace, keeping the occupiers' aircraft at a distance. During the day, one aerial target was destroyed - an operational-tactical UAV, which the enemy used to carry out aerial reconnaissance.

"Meanwhile, the strike aircraft of the Air Force destroys the ammunition depot of the enemy group of troops in the South-Buzka direction. Also, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers struck a cluster of weapons and military equipment in the Izyum and Donetsk directions.

"Up to thirty units of equipment of the occupying forces were destroyed.

"In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the strike aircraft of the Air Force conducted 1,700 group airstrikes against the positions, warehouses, equipment and manpower of the Russian occupying forces.

"Glory to Ukraine! Together to victory!"

The Air Force accompanied the footage of its fighter jets with "My spear, like a beam, cuts through the clouds. God's punishment has come!"

It is a line from the song "Warrior" by Ukrainian rap and hip-hop artist Oleksandr Yarmak, whose stage name is stylized as YarmaK. The song is about how a son has gone to war to protect Ukraine while his mother is at home, crying and waiting for him, praying for his life to be spared.

The helicopter footage was also relayed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and by the Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while the Air Force's fighter jet footage was relayed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zenger News contacted the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin continues to call a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 140th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 13, Russia had lost about 37,570 personnel, 1,649 tanks, 3,832 armored combat vehicles, 839 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 678 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,704 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia "doesn't have the courage" to admit defeat. He has also mocked Russia for apparently relying on aging weaponry. He also said that the outcome of the war was certain, thanks to the unity of his people and the strength of Ukraine's military forces.

Grain shipments via the River Danube have increased, with a canal being reopened. An increased number of foreign ships are now able to reach Ukrainian ports to help export grain. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov has said that the number of foreign ships has doubled. Ukraine has also reopened a decommissioned port.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has hinted at plans to put together a "million-strong army" equipped with NATO weaponry to fight Russian troops, but the comments have been viewed more as a rallying cry than a concrete plan.

Reznikov has said that Western weaponry needs to be delivered to Ukraine faster. He said that for every day that they have to wait for howitzers to arrive, they can lose up to 100 soldiers.

The U.S. treasury announced Tuesday it was sending an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Iran next week to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting comes as the U.S. accuses Iran of preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of military drones for use in Ukraine.

Germany and the Czech Republic have signed a joint declaration, vowing to overcome their dependency on Russian fossil fuels and to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy.

Putin has signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainian citizens to acquire Russian citizenship.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.

Comments / 13

AP_000257.201fd7d9c9e04748a186276e6534bd79.1400
4d ago

The more Russians the Ukrainians kill the less we will have to fight in the future 😒

Reply(1)
16
Robert Mcnamara
4d ago

I don't want to see anyone die but if they must I'd rather it be the aggressors 😞

Reply
11
paul8539
3d ago

Ukraine needs to take out the Russian ships that are manning the blockade.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Military Forces#Fighter Aircraft#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Air Force#The Air Force Command#The Ukrainian Air Force#Uav
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High

A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
MILITARY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy