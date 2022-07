Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a global health burden whose existing treatment is largely dependent on anti-inflammatory agents. Despite showing some therapeutic actions, their clinical efficacy and adverse events are unacceptable. Resolution as an active and orchestrated phase of inflammation involves improper inflammatory response with three key triggers, specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs), neutrophils and phagocyte efferocytosis. The formyl peptide receptor 2 (FPR2/ALX) is a human G protein-coupled receptor capable of binding SPMs and participates in the resolution process. This receptor has been implicated in several inflammatory diseases and its association with mouse model of IBD was established in some resolution-related studies. Here, we give an overview of three reported FPR2/ALX agonists highlighting their respective roles in pro-resolving strategies.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO