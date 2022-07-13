OBITUARY: Gladys K. Crowley

HAMLET — Gladys K. Crowley, 83, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven.

She was born Aug. 31, 1938 in Oconee County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Hovey D. and Molly Rowland Kelley.

Gladys was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Wallace, South Carolina, and was the owner and operator of Jeans N Things for over 20 years. Before that, she was co-owner of Mint Shop of Maxton and Hamlet. She was also co-owner of Crowley Co.

Gladys enjoying spending time at Lake Tillery with family. She loved fishing, playing basketball and eating. Gladys showed unconditional love to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and even strangers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus L. Crowley; a daughter, Teresa Hatcher; a brother, Bill Kelley; and sisters, Joann Swafford and Edith Sexton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 15, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church with the Rev. Richard Rainwater and the Rev. Drew Rainwater officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Surviving, a daughter, Kathy Moore (Charlie); sons, Gerald Crowley (Nellie Willis) and Steven Crowley; grandchildren, Allen Moore (Charlene), Chris Moore (Amanda), Jennifer Crowley, Steven Crowley (Darlene), Billy Ray Hatcher Jr. (Meghan) and Jessica Crowley; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Kelley (Carol); sisters, Lois Holden and Betty Moss (Doug). son-in-law Billy Ray Hatcher Sr.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. 1 N Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Crowley family.