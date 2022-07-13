ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1abS_0geIfux000

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody.

On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of the Blair County Sherrif’s Office as he was walking toward Wendy’s carrying a gray backpack, according to charges filed. Authorities noted they recognized him from previous and recent arrest warrant attempts.

Burgmeier pulled a mask partly over his face when he noticed he was being followed, officers noted. Once officers got closer, they ordered him to stop, though he continued to walk into Wendy’s.

Child riding bike struck by vehicle in Altoona

Officers said they then grabbed Burgmeier by the arm to stop him from walking, but he pulled his arm away and said his name was Greg, not Jeffery.

Burgmeier made inside the first entry door of Wendy’s and tried to open the door into the dining room before an officer managed to force the door shut. He continued to resist commands to stop and place his hands behind his back. Officers reported he tried to flee out the exit door, though they pushed him against a corner and pinned him against the wall.

Then, it’s reported Burgmeier ripped the radio microphone off one of the officer’s vest. He allegedly continued to resist and spat on the window inside of Wendy’s entrance and said that he hated people like the sheriffs and that he hoped they would die, according to the affidavit.

He also spat on the trunk of the sheriff’s cruiser and said, “I’ll spit wherever I want,” officers noted.

Sheriffs reportedly found four uncapped syringes, one capped syringe, 11 syringe caps, three partial pieces of aluminum foil, and one digital scale in Burgmeier’s backpack.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Burgmeier faces a slew of charges, including flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, false identification and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will take place July 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Area Woman Pleads Guilty in Animal Cruelty Case

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County woman entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and related charges stemming from a March 2021 case in which 22 dead animals were reportedly discovered and multiple animals rescued at a Madison Township residence. According to court documents, on...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Conspired to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Philipsburg, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty on July 11, 2022, to a lesser included offense at Count Two of the Superseding...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged for alleged armed robbery in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are being charged after an alleged robbery where a man was beaten and threatened at gunpoint at a Windber home. On June 13, Windber police were sent to the 500 block of Main Street for what was later described as a completed armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he went to the home to meet with 20-year-old James Alan Rickabaugh, of Tyrone, who he allegedly met on Tinder. However, the man reported there were two other people in the home: 21-year-old Tyanne Joy Dempsie, of Windber, and 28-year-old Qudir Elijah White, of Conemaugh.
WINDBER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty to using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed. According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Brookville Man Scattering Rubbish Identified By Mail Found in Garbage

Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. PSP Marienville received a report for a person scattering rubbish around 2:11 p.m., on July 11, at the intersection of Deemer’s Camp Road and Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Fugitive points gun at woman, threatens to kill her

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail with bail at $200,000 after authorities were told he threatened to kill a woman five times in the past six weeks. A relative of the woman came forward to state police in Huntingdon on July 12 and alleged that she witnessed 30-year-old William Ketchem, of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Cumberland Police Announce Two Arrests o Friday

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department announced two arrests on Friday of suspects apprehended during the execution of arrest warrants. On July 14th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Katrina Brena Jenkins, 30, of Cumberland MD. Jenkins was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Baltimore City District Court. The Warrant alleged that Jenkins failed to appear in District Court on April 17th, 2019, on previous charges of Second Degree Assault and Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure charges. Jenkins was taken before the District Court Commissioner for her Initial Appearance where she was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. She is currently being held without bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Curwensville man charged with raping unconscious woman

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is behind bars for allegedly raping a neighbor’s friend in 2021. Douglas Albert, 53, was charged with raping an unconscious woman in March 2021 after DNA obtained from a rape kit was tied back to him. On March 31, 2021,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Local Teen Wrecks Grandmother’s Car While Fleeing From Police

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Tuesday in Limestone Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, along Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, as a known 17-year-old juvenile female, of New Bethlehem, was operating her grandmother’s 2003 Toyota Avalon while actively fleeing from police.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy