Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody.

On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of the Blair County Sherrif’s Office as he was walking toward Wendy’s carrying a gray backpack, according to charges filed. Authorities noted they recognized him from previous and recent arrest warrant attempts.

Burgmeier pulled a mask partly over his face when he noticed he was being followed, officers noted. Once officers got closer, they ordered him to stop, though he continued to walk into Wendy’s.

Officers said they then grabbed Burgmeier by the arm to stop him from walking, but he pulled his arm away and said his name was Greg, not Jeffery.

Burgmeier made inside the first entry door of Wendy’s and tried to open the door into the dining room before an officer managed to force the door shut. He continued to resist commands to stop and place his hands behind his back. Officers reported he tried to flee out the exit door, though they pushed him against a corner and pinned him against the wall.

Then, it’s reported Burgmeier ripped the radio microphone off one of the officer’s vest. He allegedly continued to resist and spat on the window inside of Wendy’s entrance and said that he hated people like the sheriffs and that he hoped they would die, according to the affidavit.

He also spat on the trunk of the sheriff’s cruiser and said, “I’ll spit wherever I want,” officers noted.

Sheriffs reportedly found four uncapped syringes, one capped syringe, 11 syringe caps, three partial pieces of aluminum foil, and one digital scale in Burgmeier’s backpack.

Burgmeier faces a slew of charges, including flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, false identification and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will take place July 20.

