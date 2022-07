Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Story. At 08:03 am, on Tuesday July 12th, dispatch advised deputies of two people passed out in a running vehicle at the Starbucks parking lot at 210 166th St S in Spanaway. Our deputy arrived on scene and saw both people slumped over in the front seats and there was drug paraphernalia next to the female driver. The car was running, the wiper blades were going, and the hazard lights were flashing.

