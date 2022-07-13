Stolen guns, unlocked cars remain Okaloosa Co. biggest battle in 2022 crime stats

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released crime numbers for the first half of 2022.

Sergeant Genrich with crime investigations said overall crime numbers are down for the year. The biggest problem the department continues to face is property crimes such as car theft and theft of firearms.

“Firearms is probably our biggest headache when it comes to burglaries out of vehicles,” said Genrich. “We also are having vehicle thefts because cars are being left unlocked with the keys and or the key fobs and things like that. But the firearms tend to be our biggest problem just because that leads to other criminal acts that lead into our violent crimes. All the shootings, we have homicides and things of that nature.”

OCSO 6-month crime stats by year:

Crime 2022 2021 2020 Vehicular Burglary 204 246 236 Grand Theft 147 176 162 Theft of Firearm 37 53 44 Child Abuse 436 473 420 Homicide 3 9 4 Suicide 9 13 13 Drug Overdose 93 99 96 Elderly Abuse 18 27 29 Robbery Business X 0 2 Robbery Store X 0 1 Robbery Gas Station 1 0 1 Robbery Individual 13 19 14 Robbery Home Invasion 1 3 2 Robbery Car Jacking X 2 1 Sex Bat 42 58 47 Sex Bat Child 33 46 36 Lewd/ Indecent 10 12 15 Lewd inv. Child 161 148 168 Sex Offense Other 23 36 17 Sex Offense Prostitution 3 0 1

“Probably daily is going to be our property crimes, our burglaries to the vehicles, thefts of firearms, and things like that,” said Genrich. “Which kind of go hand in hand with one another and typically it’s people that are being targeted our unlocked vehicles’ property is just not secure.”

Sgt. Genrish said Destin and tourist areas are the hot spots for car thefts and firearms thefts.

“People come on vacation, they feel it’s a safe place,” said Genrich. “You know their guard is let down because they’re here on vacation, enjoying themselves and they don’t, you know a lot of times take that for granted that serenity that they’re enjoying on their vacation and don’t secure their property properly.”

OCSO has an initiative called Lock, Take, Hide to help cut back on these crimes. Genrich said the social media reminders have helped cut down on criminal behavior.

“We push our lock, take our campaign pretty hard. If you go around to several of our parks, our beach accesses, our business partners, you’ll see our signs that reinforce the lock take hide stance that we have,” said Genrich. “On our social media campaigns for our 9:00 PM routine where we encourage our citizens to lock their property up. Make sure their car doors are locked. Make sure their doors and windows to their homes are locked and secured. Alarm systems activated.”

OCSO Sergeant Kyle Corbitt with the Beach and Marine unit sent DUI and BUI numbers for 2022, 21 and 20.

Total BUIs so far for 2022- 77

Total BUIs at this point in 2021- 58

Total BUIs for 2021- 83

Total DUIs so far for 2022- 176

Total DUIs at this point for 2021- 258

Total DUIs for 2021- 400

As of July 8. OCSO said BUI numbers are breaking a record pace in Okaloosa County waters.

