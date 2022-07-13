ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Hazardous material spill on Highway 23 in Burke County, traffic being diverted

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iIhg_0geIfe4c00

UPDATE, 2:35 P.M. – According to authorities, the truck that contained the hazardous material is phosphoric acid used in food prep, and a valve that had a leak was the cause.

Authorities say there will be no charges.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic on Highway 23 is being diverted due to a hazardous material spill.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Burke County EMA is currently working the scene.

Authorities say deputies are diverting traffic at Highway 23 and Brigham Landing and Highway 23 at Millhaven Road.

According to the EMA, the material does not pose as a health risk to the public, but for now, authorities are asking for people to avoid the area while the road is closed and cleanup is in progress.

There will be an update when the road re-opens.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Project Lifesaver locates people prone to wandering

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Families living with at risk loved ones who may wander can utilize a program in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety wants to remind the community about Project Lifesaver. It runs the non-profit program which helps locate people who have the behavior of wandering such as Alzheimer’s or autism. Those […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burke County, GA
Burke County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Residents speak out on crime in Crosland Park; neighborhood group works to fix issues, build community relations with meetings

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken neighborhood association is looking to improve its image. Three meetings will be held to discuss crime, increased police presence, overgrown lots, and neglected homes in Crosland Park. “We always hearing gunshots, not close by maybe a street or two over,” Joe Martin told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn […]
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Burke County Ema
WRDW-TV

Deputies resume search for body of missing man Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies and divers resumed the search for the remains of missing man Simon Powell today. The search comes after an arrest in the disappearance and murder of Powell who’s been missing for six years. Crews were back out at 7 a.m. Friday morning...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle house fire in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of Katherine Street. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Injuries are unknown at this time. Check WRDW.com for updates.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185. Eastbound lanes were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Sandersville residents come together to Stop The Violence

SANDERSVILLE, GA (WJBF) – The Washington County community came together Saturday morning with one purpose in mind: a solution to violence they say begins with Christ.  A shooting incident at the Freaknik Festival on Memorial Day weekend inspired the group to meet.  Local and neighboring pastors, ministers, and law enforcement all spoke at the day […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Man killed in crash in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A North Carolina man is dead after a crash in Effingham County. It happened on the 4th of July. WTOC requested the incident report from the Effingham Police Department. It details that the car hit a tire in the road which caused it to veer...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy