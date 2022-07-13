ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

QC Storm announces 2022-23 schedule

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7zA0_0geIfTJV00

The Quad City Storm starts the 2022-2023 hockey season on home ice Friday October 21 against the defending SPHL champion Peoria Rivermen. The Storm hits the road the next day to play the Rivermen in Peoria before traveling to Vermillion County the following weekend for a pair of road contests.

The 2022-2023 Storm schedule consists of 28 home game dates, starting with opening night October 21 and concluding on Saturday, April 8 versus the Huntsville Havoc. Storm fans can enjoy a home schedule of twelve Friday games, nine Saturday games, three Sunday games and four Thursday games. Start times for home games are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:10 p.m., Sundays at 2:10 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:10 p.m. A record eight different teams will face off against the Storm at the TaxSlayer Center this season, including the Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Roanoke Railyard Dawgs, Vermillion County Bobcats, Evansville Thunderbolts, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen.

Season tickets, suites and group night tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets and reserve their suites, party areas and group nights by emailing Andrew@quadcitystorm.com. Mini plans go on sale next week and single game tickets go on sale October 1. For more information, click here . For the complete season schedule, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Rain cancels 34 Raceway competition

WEST BURLINGTON, IA – Rain showers through the night and into the morning at 34 Raceway, creating saturated grounds, have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to postpone Friday’s event at the track, a news release says. Officials are working to find a viable new date. Those who […]
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington Bees win the game, fan takes home the prize

The Burlington Bees baseball team hosted the 2022 Community Basket Day Sunday afternoon, and while the Bees took the game, the big winner was Barb Reckhemmer. The Iowa City area resident’s ticket stub was drawn for the first place prize of $5,000, a news release says. Reckhemmer, who bought...
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Rain washes out racing Friday at speedway

Morning showers and wet track conditions has forced cancellation of Friday’s racing program at Davenport Speedway. The next scheduled event at Davenport Speedway is the weekly racing program, on Friday, July 22. All five weekly classes will be in action. Following next Friday’s races is a visit by the MARS DIRTcar Series on Tuesday, July […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensacola Ice Flyers#Knoxville Ice Bears#Home Games#Qc Storm#Sphl#The Huntsville Havoc#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Two 13 year olds charged in connection with stolen car

Two 13 year olds were taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with a stolen car out of the Cedar Rapids area. Johnson County Deputies responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 380 at the 7 mile marker on Friday July 15 at 12:28 a.m. A deputy located the vehicle a short time later, still travelling southbound on Interstate 380 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, ending on Hwy 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd SW in Iowa City. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified as 13-year-old males and the deputy learned the vehicle had been recently stolen from the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead, 1 injured in ATV/deer accident

Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident on July 17 at approximately 2 a.m. at 120th Avenue north of 260th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that the ATV had collided with a deer and two individuals on the vehicle had been ejected from it.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

RIPD seeks help locating shooting suspect

The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a dangerous fugitive after a shooting incident last month. On June 23 at approximately 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge apartment complex, located at 3700 Fifth Street. First responders located […]
Local 4 WHBF

Jeff Larson rolls to victory at speedway

Just like any skilled veteran dirt race car driver, Jeff Larson remembered the best line around East Moline Speedway and it paid off big time Sunday evening. “Bone” redrew No. 1 after winning his J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modified heat race and rolled to a flag-to-flag victory in the 3rd Greg Durbin Memorial. After waiting […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Man sentenced following church burglary

On July 7, John E. Cook, Jr., pled guilty to Burglary of a House of Worship, a Class 1 Felony, as part of a plea agreement in Jo Davies County District Court. Cook was sentenced by Judge John Hay to five and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence will be […]
ELIZABETH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Winning “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket sold in Davenport

Check your lottery tickets! Someone bought a Lucky for Life lottery ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport and is the winner of a $25,000 jackpot. This win comes just days after a Cedar Rapids couple won the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings. The Davenport ticket […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded July 13 to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Lee snags victory in bass tournament

CLINTON, Iowa – The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the win on Pools 13, 14 and […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man under arrest after 5 ½ pounds of drugs found in car

A Dubuque man has been arrested after Jo Daviess County deputies discovered over five and a half pounds (2,553 grams) of illegal drugs in his car. On June 28 at approximately 8:34 p.m., Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop for a lane violation on U.S. Rt. 20 at Scout Camp Road. Deputies approached […]
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Moline PD gun buyback program removes hundreds of unwanted guns

The Moline Police Department held a gun buyback program, sponsored by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, on June 25. The event was organized by the officers of the Moline Police Department Gun Unit and Crime Prevention Unit. The event encouraged residents who had unwanted firearms to bring them to the police department for safe […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

New Webb Telescope images show stunning glimpses into the universe

Space enthusiasts gathered at the Putnam Museum today as NASA released more images from the James Webb Space Telescope during a morning press conference. The almost three-dimensional picture of the Carina nebula looks like mountains on a moonlit night and is called the Cosmic Cliffs. It’s the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC […]
ASTRONOMY
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa Select Volleyball brings home 1st national title

The 17 Mizuno volleyball team is celebrat6ing its National Championship Win. It is a first for the Iowa Select Volleyball club and also for the Quad Cities club volleyball landscape. No other area club team has won a National Title at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship, a bid only National Tournament. The team […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Shop for antique finds at A Very Vintage Market

Get ready for downtown Burlington’s biggest summer event, A Very Vintage Market! It takes place in the 200 – 600 blocks of Jefferson on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 100 juried vendors will be on hand with antiques, vintage-inspired décor, repurposed items, architectural salvage and much more.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

In Rock Island, ‘We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation’

The City of Rock Island has proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month. A variety of activities are planned for all ages and abilities throughout the month of July to show how the city is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. This year’s theme is “We Rise Up for Parks […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

New phone scammer pretends to be Eldridge PD

Police in Eldridge are warning the public to be aware of a new phone scam. The caller pretends to be an officer with the Eldridge Police Department and uses an actual officer’s name to demand money from the receiver in lieu of being arrested. The number was discovered to...
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy