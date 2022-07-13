QC Storm announces 2022-23 schedule

The Quad City Storm starts the 2022-2023 hockey season on home ice Friday October 21 against the defending SPHL champion Peoria Rivermen. The Storm hits the road the next day to play the Rivermen in Peoria before traveling to Vermillion County the following weekend for a pair of road contests.

The 2022-2023 Storm schedule consists of 28 home game dates, starting with opening night October 21 and concluding on Saturday, April 8 versus the Huntsville Havoc. Storm fans can enjoy a home schedule of twelve Friday games, nine Saturday games, three Sunday games and four Thursday games. Start times for home games are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:10 p.m., Sundays at 2:10 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:10 p.m. A record eight different teams will face off against the Storm at the TaxSlayer Center this season, including the Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Roanoke Railyard Dawgs, Vermillion County Bobcats, Evansville Thunderbolts, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen.

Season tickets, suites and group night tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets and reserve their suites, party areas and group nights by emailing Andrew@quadcitystorm.com. Mini plans go on sale next week and single game tickets go on sale October 1. For more information, click here . For the complete season schedule, click here .

