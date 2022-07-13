ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WGU North Carolina announces 5th Anniversary Scholarships

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

DURHAM — WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of national online nonprofit Western Governors University, was officially launched Oct. 5, 2017, at a press conference at the North Carolina State Capitol. To commemorate five years of successful growth and impact across the state, the university has announced the launch of the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships. Five winners will receive up to $10,000 in tuition credit — the largest amount ever for an in-state scholarship from WGU North Carolina.

The WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships will be awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. Recipients will receive four credit installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms. To learn more or apply, visit nc.wgu.edu/5th.

Designed for working adults, WGU is a fully accredited online university offering more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in healthcare, IT, business, and K-12 education. Flat-rate tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and WGU’s competency-based-education model allows students to accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a mentor from their degree field who will work with them all the way through to their graduation.

“By all measures, our school has been a success over the past five years, preparing adults for rewarding careers and contributing to workforce needs across our state,” said Dr. Ben Coulter, Chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “We’ve formed partnerships with over 35 employers, community colleges, public school systems, and professional organizations, and have more than 6,300 alumni living and working in all 100 counties. In celebration of those and other achievements, we are thrilled to launch our biggest scholarship offering to date: the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships.”

Since its launch five years ago, WGU North Carolina has more than tripled its enrollment from 1,100 to more than 3,800. For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Pluralistic society best argument for school choice

Private school enrollment is surging across North Carolina. The surge—the greatest in 50 years—is no surprise for exasperated parents who tried to navigate public school shutdowns during COVID-19 lockdowns. While the demand for school choice is on the uptick across the country—it’s not solely because of lockdowns—but differing views about education. In an increasingly pluralistic society, differing worldviews about education style, human sexuality, and spiritual formation must be acknowledged. Simply put, there should be more educational freedoms because of our cultural differences.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Richmond Observer

NC Green Party files lawsuit against BOE over ballot access

RALEIGH — North Carolina Green Party reached out to Carolina Journal and other media on July 14 with news that they had filed suit against the N.C. State Board of Elections over their exclusion from the 2022 midterm ballots as a recognized party. They ask that the court declare their exclusion by the NCSBE unconstitutional and guarantee the party is recognized and able to run candidates. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of North Carolina received the suit.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgu#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: The legislature heads home – now what?

The North Carolina General Assembly brought its 2022 “short session” to a close last week. Well, at least, it kinda, sorta did. Unlike in decades gone by in which the legislature generally adjourned in early summer, not to return until the following year, the current leadership on Jones Street prefers to keep the state’s supposedly part-time lawmakers yo-yoing back and forth to the state capital. And so it is that the adjournment resolution approved by both houses last week calls for senators and representatives to return to Raleigh for a series of mini-sessions that will take up at least part of each of the six months remaining in the year.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy