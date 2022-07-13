WGU North Carolina announces 5th Anniversary Scholarships

DURHAM — WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of national online nonprofit Western Governors University, was officially launched Oct. 5, 2017, at a press conference at the North Carolina State Capitol. To commemorate five years of successful growth and impact across the state, the university has announced the launch of the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships. Five winners will receive up to $10,000 in tuition credit — the largest amount ever for an in-state scholarship from WGU North Carolina.

The WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships will be awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. Recipients will receive four credit installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms. To learn more or apply, visit nc.wgu.edu/5th.

Designed for working adults, WGU is a fully accredited online university offering more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in healthcare, IT, business, and K-12 education. Flat-rate tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and WGU’s competency-based-education model allows students to accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a mentor from their degree field who will work with them all the way through to their graduation.

“By all measures, our school has been a success over the past five years, preparing adults for rewarding careers and contributing to workforce needs across our state,” said Dr. Ben Coulter, Chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “We’ve formed partnerships with over 35 employers, community colleges, public school systems, and professional organizations, and have more than 6,300 alumni living and working in all 100 counties. In celebration of those and other achievements, we are thrilled to launch our biggest scholarship offering to date: the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships.”

Since its launch five years ago, WGU North Carolina has more than tripled its enrollment from 1,100 to more than 3,800. For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.