Surprise, AZ

Warrant Wednesday: Serial burglary suspect wanted out of Surprise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators say the suspect is believed to be...

Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
Surprise, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Surprise, AZ
Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party

A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic peeping and taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
PETALUMA, CA
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
