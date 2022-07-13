ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

Educator aiming for 'Ivy League feel' at new private school in Arnold

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new private, nonprofit middle school will have an “Ivy League” feel when it opens in Arnold in the fall of 2025, its backers say. Matt DeHart, a South Carolina teacher and founder of the Teach from DeHart Foundation, shared conceptual designs for Teach from DeHart Academy with Arnold Council this...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Student news from the Fox Chapel area

Five Fox Chapel Area School District students won awards in the State Competition of the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science in May. Fox Chapel Area High School first-place state winners were: juniors Lawrence Liu and Arvind Seshan; sophomores Lakshanya Rajaganapathi and Adhitya Thirumala; and Dorseyville Middle School seventh-grader Param Thawani.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt students will pay more in tuition, housing, dining in coming year

University of Pittsburgh students can expect their tuition, housing and dining bills to go up next semester. On Thursday, the Pitt Board of Trustees budget and executive committees unanimously approved the university’s $2.7 billion operating budget and $667 million capital budget for the 2022-23 academic year. Highlights include:. a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite popularity, aging trails subject to all manner of abuse

The people involved in overseeing and maintaining Western Pennsylvania’s trail systems nearly all said that cooperation is key in keeping the trails clean, welcoming and open. Along the Five Star Trail that runs from Youngwood to Greensburg, chapter President Vaughn Neill is working with a few dozen volunteers on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Greenville, PA
City
Arnold, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quecreek miners, former governor kick off rescue reunion

Former Gov. Mark Schweiker waved the green flag to start the races Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway Complex in Somerset County, but his duties also marked the start of the 20-year celebration of the rescue of the Quecreek miners. The dramatic rescue two decades ago of the nine miners trapped...
QUECREEK, PA
Person
Matt Dehart
wisr680.com

Cranberry Community Days Roll On

Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration this weekend. Saturday’s schedule will include the Cranberry Community Chase 5K beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m. in Community Park. Also the Lions Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and Rotary Bingo from 5 to 9 p.m. are planned for the Jaycees Shelter. Finally, a Mascot Meet and Greet will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Iceburgh from the Penguins, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Spongebob Squarepants.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 15-17

Brooklyn Charmers, a Chicago-based Steely Dan tribute band, will take the stage at 8 p.m. today in The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. The group’s website says it “injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike,” playing Steely Dan’s jazz and blues-inflected rock songs such as “Do It Again,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Don’t Take Me Alive” and others.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WUSL Power 99

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Ivy League#Private Schools#College#Creating Opportunities#Elementary School#Dehart Foundation#Bob Jones Academy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Buttigieg: The new investment will benefit Pittsburgh's airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said the $20 million federal investment in Pittsburgh's new airport terminal should mean shorter wait times for baggage and security checks.In an exclusive interview with KDKA's Jon Delano, Buttigieg said improving the passenger experience is a top priority of his department."Nobody wants to wait 20 or 30 minutes to get their bags, let alone 20 or 30 minutes to go through security. It's all a timing issue. Is that part of the goal here," Delano asked Buttigieg."Yeah. I know the feeling. You finally get to your destination and then you have to wait just as long for your bag to come through. Minutes add up to millions when it comes to the economic effect of even a small delay," Buttigieg said.The secretary said, while it will take time, the infrastructure bill will raise the quality of America's airports, including Pittsburgh's, which has fallen behind the rest of the world in recent decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Live! Casino Pittsburgh unveils new $2.5 million venue

Although The Venue Live! was just unveiled at Live! Casino Pittsburgh Thursday morning, it has already hosted its first event. Sean Sullivan, general manager of the casino, said the Hempfield venue was used for a diversity coalition dinner, and parties already are booking the space. “Last night, I came in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Herbst House in Sewickley may be coming down

The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, may soon be demolished after standing for more than 137 years. Divine Redeemer Parish officials want to raze the property in the historic district due to safety concerns. The parish includes St. James Church...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg Area School District to experience closures for construction

The Leechburg Area School District will have a couple closures this summer because of construction projects. Superintendent Tiffany Nix sent out a letter Friday morning informing families the school district’s playground will be closed starting Monday until the David Leech Elementary School’s roof is completed. The playground will...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Excela Health Hospice celebrates 'Christmas in July'

A festive holiday season was in the air with more than 200 people gathering for the Excela Health Hospice “Christmas in July” on Thursday7 evening at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree. Amid snowmen and brightly decorated trees, guests partook of hors d’oeuvres looking more like a Christmas...
CRABTREE, PA
PublicSource

Update: CMU no longer considering draft policy, says it has never used facial recognition

The draft policy comes two years after Pittsburgh City Council took steps to regulate the use of facial recognition technology by city entities. The post Update: CMU no longer considering draft policy, says it has never used facial recognition appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA

