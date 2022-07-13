VB Council balks again on changes to noise ordinance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT says the new High Rise Bridge could open as early as Saturday. The new, taller bridge will be right next to the existing High Rise, with a 100-foot clearance over the Elizabeth River to eliminate the need for bridge lifts. VDOT says it will...
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials from Suffolk, Southampton County, and Isle of Wrights County came together Thursday to break ground on a $35 million broadband internet investment. This public-private investment will bring broadband internet to underserved areas of Suffolk. The project will lay 2,000 new miles of fiber and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have big plans for the weekend, health officials say with COVID-19 variants spreading rapidly it would be a good to have a face mask on hand. Two local health officials offer differing views, but they do agree on one thing: protect yourself.
Leland Green and his 11-year-old daughter were left without a place to live. He has lived in the Norview Garden Apartments for 5 years. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/20-residents-including-3-kids-displaced-after-apartment-fire-on-sewells-point-rd-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A WAVY TV viewer captured video of a waterspout that formed near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon. Ellis Taylor shot the video from Naval Station Norfolk around 12:30 p.m. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says a weak shower helped produce the waterspout, which...
The festival will have Chesapeake Bay exhibits, a children’s fishing class, music, vendors and more along the Yorktown Waterfront. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/york-county/yorktown-seafood-summerfest-kicks-off-this-weekend/
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We’re only two weeks into July and since the start of the month, more than 70 cars have been stolen in Norfolk. On Wednesday, 10 On Your Side learned about a new tactic thieves are using to make it more difficult to get caught, and today we learned neighborhoods aren’t the only target.
NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for dealing drugs with a firearm. Court documents show that 29-year-old Nakia Lamont Platt was found unconscious behind the wheel of a parked car at a gas station pump on August 10, 2021.
