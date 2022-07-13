ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Elderly Waycross couple found shot dead in bed, son arrested

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 55-year-old Ware County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother and her partner.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the elderly Waycross couple was found dead in their bed on Monday.

The GBI said a relative called law enforcement at 8:49 a.m. saying Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were found dead at their S. Lakeview Drive home.

Ware County deputies arrived to find the couple had been killed, apparently from gunshot wounds.

The state agency has not identify the relative who made the call to 911.

On Wednesday, the GBI announced Bernard Rittenhouse, Thomas’ son, had been taken into custody in the case. He was taken to the Ware County Jail on Tuesday, officials said, and faces two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary.

According to the GBI, the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4326 or the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103 .

Info can be submitted to the agency anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI’s website or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

