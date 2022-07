MILWAUKEE — The former Walmart in Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold this month to an Iowa self-storage company, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage bought the property for $3.28 million. Iowa-based company the Council Bluffs is known for converting shuttered retail stores into its self-storage facilities. The company's first location in the Milwaukee area was built in a former Pick 'n Save in Cudahy. Council Bluff has 18 self-storage locations across the Midwest, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO