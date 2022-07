Martin Lawrence has signed on for an upcoming AMC series. The Bad Boys star will appear in Demascus in a recurring role according to The Hollywood Reporter. Okieriete Onaodowan might be the main character, but the Martin actor is playing Uncle Forty to provide some guidance. It's been a long time since his last appearance on TV. Back in 2014, he popped up on Partners with Kelsey Grammar. Demascus focuses on a 33-year-old who discovers new things about himself and his life. He finds out about a technology that allows him to experience different versions of his life. (So, essentially another riff on the increasingly popular multiverse adventure drama genre.) Also along for the ride in Demascus are Janet Hubert, Shakira Ja'nai Paye and Caleb Eberhardt. Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and Kirk Moore serve as show runners for the series. Executive producing alongside the duo is Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO