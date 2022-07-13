ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y Quad Cities Rowing keeps teamwork afloat

By Brian Weckerly
In a community known for events and activities along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi, it should come as no surprise that rowing has become more and more popular here in the QCA. Andrew Castillo , Director of Rowing Operations at the Bass Street YMCA , joined Local 4’s Andy McCray to discuss the Y Quad Cities Rowing programs in our area.

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

