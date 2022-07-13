Y Quad Cities Rowing keeps teamwork afloat

In a community known for events and activities along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi, it should come as no surprise that rowing has become more and more popular here in the QCA. Andrew Castillo , Director of Rowing Operations at the Bass Street YMCA , joined Local 4’s Andy McCray to discuss the Y Quad Cities Rowing programs in our area.

For more information on Y Quad Cities Rowing, click here .

