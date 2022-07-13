ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd signing ball-playing rock in Lisandro Martinez as stats show top transfer target should walk into team

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5hsf_0geIdW2600

ERIK TEN HAG is on the brink of signing Lisandro Martinez - and the stats suggest he could be the answer to Manchester United's defensive woes.

The Red Devils got their pre-season off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Liverpool, as fans shared their excitement at the Ten Hag era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqwlr_0geIdW2600

United played some superb, free-flowing football but there are still questions marks over their defence following a shocking 2021-22 season.

But the Old Trafford side are on the cusp of completing a £46million move for Ajax ace Martinez.

And the stats suggest the defender - who worked under Ten Hag in Holland - is the perfect fit the new-look squad.

The Argentinian ace, 24, is a ball-playing rock - exactly what the Dutch chief needs.

Looking at United's current crop of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly - he's going to be the first name on the team-sheet.

Last season, Martinez completed an impressive 87.7 passes per 90 minutes - miles ahead of United's current top-four options.

Maguire is second-best in passes per match at 61.3, with Bailly the lowest on 51.4.

Martinez also leads the way in tackles per match at 1.9, ahead of Varane (1.4), Maguire (1), Bailly (0.8) and Lindelof (0.7).

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

Only Maguire (3.4 per 90) won more aerial duels than Martinez (3) last season - with the Argentine developing a reputation for being dominant in the air thanks to his huge leap and aggressive mindset.

Martinez is also miles ahead in terms of possession won per match.

The Ajax man regained the ball 9.1 times per 90 minutes, ahead of Bailly (6.6), Maguire, Lindelof (both 5.6) and Varane (3.8).

Martinez ranks last in clearances and second last in blocks, ahead of only Varane.

However, with Ajax storming to the Eredivisie title and United finishing the season closer to the relegation zone than the champions in terms of points, it suggests Martinez wasn't needed to clear up quite so often.

SunSport understands United are close to finalising Martinez's transfer to Old Trafford after making a breakthrough in their talks with Ajax.

Old Trafford chiefs previously offered £42m for the defender - just shy of the Dutch side's asking price.

Man Utd were also interested in bringing Martinez's team-mate Jurrien Timber to Old Trafford.

But according to The Telegraph, Ajax are not willing to sell both this summer.

United have already raided the Eredivisie once this summer after signing left-back Tyrrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Raphael
Person
Harry Maguire
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea star this summer

Manchester United could make a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, who could be allowed to leave the club. Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining Chelsea, failing to nail down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team. The Moroccan forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Man Utd#Ajax#The Red Devils#Argentinian#Dutch#Argentine
AOL Corp

FC Barcelona (minus coach Xavi) travels to Miami after reaching deal with Lewandowski

FC Barcelona’s two-week summer U.S. tour kicks off with a sold-out friendly game against Inter Miami on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The iconic Spanish team, which boasts 110 million Instagram followers and a roster loaded with top talent, traveled on Saturday to South Florida, where it will finalize a $50.4 million deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of two-time FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski. The deal is subject to him passing a physical and signing the contract, both of which are expected to happen this weekend in Miami.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy