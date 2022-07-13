ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James is 'stirring the pot' by questioning if Brittney Griner should want to return to the US, legal analyst says

By Meredith Cash
 4 days ago
LeBron James (left) has weighed in on Brittney Griner's prolonged detainment in Russia. AP Photo/Ron Schwane; REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
  • WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug smuggling charges.
  • LeBron James questioned why she'd "want to go back to America" given the government's slow response.
  • One expert told Insider James is "intentionally stirring the pot" to raise awareness of the case.

