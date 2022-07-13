ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Reward Offered For Information In 2015 Double Homicide

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lCgi_0geIdFGz00
Calhoun Journal

July 13, 2022

Lee Evancho

Talladega, AL – A$22,500.00 reward is being offered for information in a 2015 double homicide.

On November 30, 2015, at approximately 8:00 PM, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 2800 block of Oakdale Road in Alpine, AL.  Upon arrival of law enforcement, Stephen Ryan King was found deceased at the scene and his stepfather, John William Lowe Jr, was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center for medical treatment.  John William Lowe, Jr was later pronounced deceased.  A witness told investigators that an unknown person walked up and asked Stephen Ryan King and John William Lowe Jr for directions before hearing gunshots.

There is currently $22,500.00 in reward money available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these murders.   $5,000 is offered from the Alabama Governor’s Office, $5,000 is offered from Ryan King’s father, $5,000 is offered from Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, $5,000 is offered from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, and a private donor has come forward to offer an additional $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward! If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Victim: John William Lowe
Victim: Stephen Ryan King
2800 Block of Oakdale Road
Alpine, Alabama

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office
256-761-2141

John Lowe Jr.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trTKR_0geIdFGz00
Stephen King

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Comments / 1

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

