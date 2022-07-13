ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime Day Greenworks deals: 18 electric outdoor power tools on sale

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRxrq_0geIc2v000

I can confidently say that summer weather is now upon us. We recently had a stretch of 90+ degree weather where I live in the Northeast. It might have been nice to enjoy more than a few weeks of beautiful spring weather before the heat waves started rolling in. At this point, however, there are really only two seasons in the northeastern states. Of course, summer weather means maintaining your property again. And that’s where Prime Day Greenworks deals come in.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Summer weather has arrived

For the inside of your home, summer weather means it’s time to turn off the heat and crank up the air conditioning. You should definitely get yourself an ecobee smart thermostat while they’re discounted at Amazon. That way, you can save some money on your energy bills.

But for the outside of your home, it’s now time to dive right into your summertime landscaping routine. With spring all but gone, we basically don’t have any time to relax in between shoveling snow and mowing the lawn.

Thankfully, we have some fantastic news on that front. It’s time to give your lawn care routine a serious upgrade.

Amazon is running a massive Prime Day 2022 sale right now on industry-leading Greenworks outdoor electric power tools. Also, some other Greenworks products have deep discounts aside from battery-powered landscaping tools.

This Greenworks blowout is packed full of discounts that are so deep you won’t believe it!

Prime Day Greenworks deals for 2022

Greenworks is known far and wide as the best in the business when it comes to battery-powered outdoor tools. The beauty of the company’s setup is that you only need one set of batteries. Keep them charged, and they can power every single one of your tools.

Is it time to mow the lawn? Pop your batteries into the new Greenworks electric lawn mower that you just got on Amazon with an enormous Prime Day discount.

Time to trim the grass by the curb? Pop that same battery into your Greenworks cordless string trimmer, which is down to $82.89 instead of $173.

Those same batteries will also power your Greenworks cordless electric chainsaw, your Greenworks leaf blower, your Greenworks pole saw, and so much more.

It’s such a fantastic system. And all the tools I mentioned above (plus so many more!) are discounted in Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale. Additionally, some of the deals might last a bit longer.

Each of the individual Prime Day Greenworks deals is listed down below. In addition to battery-powered tools, you’ll also find pressure washers, a corded dethatcher, and even a cordless stick vacuum.

Prime Day deals: Greenworks lawn mowers & trimmers

Greenworks leaf blowers & more

Chainsaws & pole saws

Other Prime Day Greenworks deals

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Electric Power#Power Tools#Air Conditioning#Northeastern States#Greenworks
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy