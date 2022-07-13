Prime Day Greenworks deals: 18 electric outdoor power tools on sale

I can confidently say that summer weather is now upon us. We recently had a stretch of 90+ degree weather where I live in the Northeast. It might have been nice to enjoy more than a few weeks of beautiful spring weather before the heat waves started rolling in. At this point, however, there are really only two seasons in the northeastern states. Of course, summer weather means maintaining your property again. And that’s where Prime Day Greenworks deals come in.

Summer weather has arrived

For the inside of your home, summer weather means it’s time to turn off the heat and crank up the air conditioning. You should definitely get yourself an ecobee smart thermostat while they’re discounted at Amazon. That way, you can save some money on your energy bills.

But for the outside of your home, it’s now time to dive right into your summertime landscaping routine. With spring all but gone, we basically don’t have any time to relax in between shoveling snow and mowing the lawn.

Thankfully, we have some fantastic news on that front. It’s time to give your lawn care routine a serious upgrade.

Amazon is running a massive Prime Day 2022 sale right now on industry-leading Greenworks outdoor electric power tools. Also, some other Greenworks products have deep discounts aside from battery-powered landscaping tools.

This Greenworks blowout is packed full of discounts that are so deep you won’t believe it!

Prime Day Greenworks deals for 2022

Greenworks is known far and wide as the best in the business when it comes to battery-powered outdoor tools. The beauty of the company’s setup is that you only need one set of batteries. Keep them charged, and they can power every single one of your tools.

Is it time to mow the lawn? Pop your batteries into the new Greenworks electric lawn mower that you just got on Amazon with an enormous Prime Day discount.

Time to trim the grass by the curb? Pop that same battery into your Greenworks cordless string trimmer, which is down to $82.89 instead of $173.

Those same batteries will also power your Greenworks cordless electric chainsaw, your Greenworks leaf blower, your Greenworks pole saw, and so much more.

It’s such a fantastic system. And all the tools I mentioned above (plus so many more!) are discounted in Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale. Additionally, some of the deals might last a bit longer.

Each of the individual Prime Day Greenworks deals is listed down below. In addition to battery-powered tools, you’ll also find pressure washers, a corded dethatcher, and even a cordless stick vacuum.

Prime Day deals: Greenworks lawn mowers & trimmers

Greenworks leaf blowers & more

Chainsaws & pole saws

Other Prime Day Greenworks deals

