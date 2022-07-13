ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

townsquaredelaware.com
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41). At this time, a white 2014...

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townsquaredelaware.com

Traffic Advisory- Road Closure and Increased Police Presence- New Castle

New Castle- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint on I-295. As a result, an increase in police presence will be seen. I-295 southbound at US 13 will be closed, and traffic is being redirected until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no threat to public safety. Additional information will be released once it is available.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Catalytic Converter Theft Under Investigation: New London Township, Chester County

NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Stations announced they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred earlier this month. Troopers say they received a report that sometime between 5:00 PM on July 1st and 11:00 AM on July 4th, a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Ford Excursion parked on Neward Rd in New London Township, Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

1 confirmed dead in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was confirmed dead an early morning single-vehicle crash in Oldmans Township, State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the Salem County crash, which was reported at 5:09 a.m. Sunday on Straughns Mill Road. Troopers are still investigating the...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Accidents
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
Daily Voice

One Dead In Salem County Crash

One person was confirmed dead in a Salem County crash early Sunday, July 17. The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. on Straughens Mill Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. Straughens Mill Road was closed for the investigation. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WGMD Radio

DSP Arrest Wanted Man on Felony Charges Near Lewes

Thanks to a concerned citizen, Delaware State Police have arrested a man wanted since late June on felony charges. Police have been looking for 51 year old Danny Adkins, who is a registered sex offender, and spotted by a citizen in the Lockwood Development near Lewes. Police spotted Adkins on...
LEWES, DE
Shore News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Newport Gap Pike

WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Newport Gap Pike#Dui#Subaru
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of East 4th Street when they made contact with 26-year-old William Dade-Grubbs. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dade-Grubbs into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Flees Police, Arrested With Loaded Gun and Drugs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 7:57 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the unit block of 6th Avenue when they observed 18-year-old Savion Posey, who had an outstanding warrant. Posey fled on foot when police attempted to make contact with him. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 11 bags of heroin, and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on July 11, 2022 in the New Castle area as a, 16-year-old girl, of New Castle, Beverly Weaver, 69, of Sun City, Florida; and Dennis Smith, 36, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
townsquaredelaware.com

THIRD GENERATION TROOPER TO JOIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TEAM

“The Delaware State Police is proud to announce the assignment of Trooper Danielle ‘Dani’ Blue #1923 to the Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit. Trooper Blue graduated from the Training Academy in 2021 and is a third-generation Delaware State Trooper. Trooper Blue’s grandfather, Daniel ‘Dan’ Blue, served with the Delaware State Police in the 1960s & 1970s and retired with the rank of Trooper First Class. Despite retiring from the Division after many faithful years of service “Trooper Dan,” as many knew him, always maintained such an affinity for the State Police that he spends most of his days and nights hanging out in the main gallery of the Delaware State Police Museum in Dover. While there, he typically spends his time telling ‘war stories’ and reliving his ‘glory days!’
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Florida man dead, 4 injured following I-295 crash Friday afternoon

A Florida man is dead after a crash on I-295 southbound just before Route 13 near New Castle Friday afternoon. Delaware River and Bay Authority officials said a 24-year-old Floridian drove his car into the back of a vehicle that had slowed due to a backup approaching I-95 just before 1 p.m. on July 15, 2022.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Arrest made after body found in Saint Jones River

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in connection to the discovery of a body in the Saint Jones River earlier this month. On July 2nd, a group of kayakers located a body on the shoreline of the river and reported the discovery to police. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Valladares, and information was obtained that his death was possibly the result of a motor vehicle crash.
DOVER, DE
Daily Local News

Alert Chester County gas station attendant helps in arrest of two people on drug charges

OXFORD — A gas station attendant who noticed strange behavior from a customer was responsible for the arrest of two people on drug charges. On July 14, at 12:36 p.m., the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Third Street for a suspicious condition. The gas station owner, called 911 to report strange behavior from the suspects while at the service station and provided the suspect’s license plate to the police dispatcher.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

State Police Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Junior Velazquez-Morillo of Newark, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred on Thursday evening. On July 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a silver Hyundai Elantra parked in The Elms apartment complex in Newark. Troopers witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction occur between the operator of the Elantra and another subject in the parking lot. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Coventry Lane and contact was made with the operator, identified as Junior Velazquez-Morrillo. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, and Velazquez-Morrillo was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the Elantra led to the discovery of approximately 3.2 grams of cocaine and approximately 4.5 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man After Finding Cocaine and Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges after finding cocaine and marijuana in his possession. Authorities state that on July 2 at approximately 4:17 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 700 block of East 10th Street when they observed 31-year-old Leroy Ames engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with Ames and recovered 11.4 grams of cocaine and 9.6 grams of marijuana. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy