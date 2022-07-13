Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

“The Delaware State Police is proud to announce the assignment of Trooper Danielle ‘Dani’ Blue #1923 to the Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit. Trooper Blue graduated from the Training Academy in 2021 and is a third-generation Delaware State Trooper. Trooper Blue’s grandfather, Daniel ‘Dan’ Blue, served with the Delaware State Police in the 1960s & 1970s and retired with the rank of Trooper First Class. Despite retiring from the Division after many faithful years of service “Trooper Dan,” as many knew him, always maintained such an affinity for the State Police that he spends most of his days and nights hanging out in the main gallery of the Delaware State Police Museum in Dover. While there, he typically spends his time telling ‘war stories’ and reliving his ‘glory days!’

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO