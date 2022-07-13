ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offset & Takeoff Spotted Together At Rich The Kid's 30th Birthday Party

By Aron A.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like the Migos aren’t breaking up, after all. Takeoff and Offset recently linked up at Rich The Kid’s 30th birthday party this week. Video emerged that revealed the two group mates hanging out in the same section of the club. This is among the first times in months...

Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Vomits In Blueface's Maybach, Blueface Shows Her Love

It seems that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster of a relationship is back on. The two had been on the outs for a while, hurling public insults back and forth. Blueface claimed Rock wasn't "reliable enough" and Rock said Blueface "can't deal" with her being "attractive." A week ago, however, Rock hinted at the possibility that she and Blueface were getting back together, and seems like she wasn't kidding.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I.'s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Gets Wrapped Up In Family Drama

Deyjah Harris is the daughter of Atlanta rapper, T.I. Thousands of people know her from the family's reality television show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle. In the series that aired for six seasons, Deyjah was seen as shy and not as talkative as her other siblings. Throughout the years, she's been vocal about her mental health struggles and hopes to get better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Feels Like He Played Her As He Spends Time with Melody Holt?

A lot has changed between Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt couldn’t even co-parent at one point. Their divorce was very nasty and controversial. They seemed like a power couple at first. Then Martell’s longtime affair was revealed. Since then, Martell now has a son with Arionne Curry. And while it doesn’t seem as if she’ll appear on the show, it’s clear that the affair played a role in Martell and Melody still clashing. At one point, Melody no longer wanted to film with Martell. She also cut off communication in their real lives as well. So fans began to wonder if they would ever be able to get along for their children.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Watch EJ Johnson and Greg Mathis Jr. Bond Over Coming Out in the Public Eye

Watch: EJ Johnson Helps Greg Jr. Prepare to Publicly Come Out. Coming out can be hard to do, especially in the public eye. Greg Mathis Jr. is seeking advice from longtime friend EJ Johnson in this preview from the July 17 episode of E!'s Mathis Family Matters. Judge Greg Mathis' son is almost ready to tell the world he's gay, but admits he still has some reservations—mainly because of the fame surrounding his father.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES

