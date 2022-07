Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry hosted the Summer Solstice Celebration on Tuesday, June 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills. Guests enjoyed sipping wine and signature cocktail, the Foundation Fizz, while overlooking the beautiful grounds of Grace Winery. They also enjoyed the sounds of the Lenape Brass Band, incredible silent auction items, and a special winery tasting. This event was a spectacular kick off to summer, and a chance for business partners and the community to come together and reconnect with friends old and new.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO