The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is in need of foster homes after more than 90 cats were discovered in a “hoarding case.”. KHS spokesperson Ericka Goering said it was an active investigation and she couldn’t provide more details about the circumstances of the cats being removed. She said the Humane Society is working with Wichita and Sedgwick County animal control officials to gather all of the felines.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO