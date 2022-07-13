ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy a Coach Tabby Bag on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

By Kaitlin Clark
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiNBM_0geIaZmu00

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Day ends today, and out of all the fashion deals we’ve searched high and low for, there’s one major deal that stands out: The Coach Tabby Bag. Not only is it the go-to leather bag for fashion aficionados, but it’s an all-time favorite for the style queen, Jennifer Lopez.

As part of Amazon Fashion’s Prime Day Zappos deals, you can save over $100 off the Tabby bag’s $395 retail price. That means this Prime member exclusive deal will only cost you $288.90!

More from WWD

Coach’s Pillow Tabby shoulder bag is popular among… just about everyone. And for a lot of different reasons. Not only is it super sleek and luxurious-looking designer handbag , it’s a classic staple you can keep in your closet, just like a great hat or linen dress , for years without fear of it going out of style. It’s also versatile, thanks to the striking, contrasting gold, chrome or matte black hardware, so you can pair it just as easily with jeans or a cute summer outfit for brunch as you could dressed up for a fancy dinner or drinks out on the town. The flap closure will keep your things protected while the interior pockets lend themselves to organization, so you know exactly where your keys, lipstick and other often reached-for things are. No more endlessly searchingthrough your handbag! It’s truly a new, modern classic handbag — who can argue with plush vanilla leather and gold hardware? — that you’ll be able to wear and keep for years to come.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iuRW_0geIaZmu00




Coach Tabby Handbag

$395
$288


Buy Now

But perhaps the even greater news is that there are even more fabulous Tabby bag options on coach.com with their 50% off sale in an assortment of fun colorways, including fire red and rainbow ombres and all-over robin’s egg blue. So whether you want a punch of color, or something muted for everyday wear, there’s truly an option for everyone.

But word to the wise: Neither one of these sales will stick around for very long, so don’t hesitate to get your hands on what we’re sure will be your new favorite handbag for now and for a long time to come.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQnpO_0geIaZmu00




Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag With Ombre

$450
$225


Buy Now

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxT8Y_0geIaZmu00




Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag With Ombre

$450
$225


Buy Now

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNYgf_0geIaZmu00




Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

$495
$247.50


Buy Now

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Click here to read the full article. Following an investigation by the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, the manner of Ivana Trump’s death has been deemed an accident. In a message from NYC’s OCME, the cause of death for Trump was “blunt impact injuries of torso.” Following the determination, the OCME declined any further comment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Trump, 73, died Thursday in her New York City apartment. She was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, having married him in 1977. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Fashion#Wwd The Fashion#Target#Amazon Coach
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy