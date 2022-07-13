ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Trident Health’s newest hospital to be named Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4bcR_0geIa3s900

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health officials on Wednesday announced the name of its new behavioral health hospital expected to open next year.

The new 60-bed freestanding mental health hospital is being built in the Ladson area and will be named Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness.

“Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness represents what we admire about the oak tree – their strength and adaptability,” said Christina Oh, President and CEO of the hospital.

“These are two characteristics that make up the foundation of compassionate care that our patients who need mental health services will continue to receive,” she also mentioned.

The hospital will be the first of its kind in over 30 years and will provide both inpatient and outpatient services to adults, the elderly, and adolescents.

The construction of the hospital comes as Trident Health officials noted the Lowcountry’s mental health care system to be “overturned” and “near crisis” considering needs for services are outpacing the ability the care for patients.

Construction began in March and the hospital is due to open its doors for patients in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

2 Your Health: Benefits of meditation for mental health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to relax, why not take up meditation? It offers many health benefits and even better, it’s a free activity you can do pretty much anywhere. “Clinical research has indicated that meditation is great for the body and the mind,” said Susan Albers, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCBD Count on 2

‘Keep Berkeley Beautiful’ is looking for volunteers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Berkeley County are looking for volunteers for the county’s Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization. Keep Berkley Beautiful is a volunteer organization affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful’. The organization is driven by three goals: Reduce litter Improve recycling Beautify the community Keep Berkley Beautiful strives to “empower […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladson, SC
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Let’s Talk’ with Sunshine Bella Goodman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Alliance for Full Acceptance President, Sunshine Bella Goodman about the change she wants to see in the community. Goodman is the first transgender African American and the youngest person to be named the President of the Alliance for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health System#Behavioral Health#Mental Health Care#Trident Health#Lowcountry#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
live5news.com

Teachers crowdsourcing supplies ahead of the school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret that teachers are shelling out big bucks from their own wallets to stock their classrooms with the supplies they need to educate their students. The surprise may come in just how much money they are spending. The need is so great many...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Deputy Costanzo files medical malpractice lawsuit against Medical University of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputy Michael (Mike) Costanzo has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he was taken following a severe crash on the Don Holt Bridge in 2020. Costanzo was critically injured when the driver of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer slammed into […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD struggles to fill teacher openings, hosts job fair

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District (BCSD) hosted a job fair at Daniel Island School to address a widespread teacher shortage Wednesday morning. “Today we are here to help staff for Berkeley County School District, looking to get as many people as possible to fill that gap that they’re not able to […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Local restaurant faces issue with DHEC

The Red Brick Pizza opened in Cottageville November 2020. The restaurant was take-out only because of COVID-19. The following summer, the owners added outside seating with DHEC’s approval. In a six-month time, the restaurant passed several DHEC inspections with near perfect scores. But on May 7, the owners were...
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found at 5 local swimming spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The weather may be gray, but there is still a chance some Lowcountry residents will want to spend some time on the water this weekend. But, before you throw on your bathing suit, you might want to know where it is safe to swim as a few local waterways recorded high levels of bacteria.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy