Man robs West Nashville Regions Bank with threatening note

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police need help identifying a man they say robbed a West Nashville Regions Bank Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Regions location at 4410 Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike around 9:30 a.m., according to Metro police. The man reportedly passed the bank teller a note threatening to shoot them unless they gave him money.

No weapon was seen on surveillance video.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Both Metro and the FBI are reportedly investigating the robbery.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2

