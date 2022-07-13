ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day Deals Feature ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and More

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Amazon's seventh annual Prime Day sale the company is offering its Prime members exclusive deals on streaming subscriptions and tons of movies and shows. For the final day of the Prime Day event, Amazon has rolled out an impressive selection of discounted blockbusters and streaming television series, including 50% off...

collider.com

Collider

How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
MOVIES
Business Insider

'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Killer' Opens in US Theatres, Brings in $72,000 From 56 Screens

Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.
MOVIES
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Breakdown: More Easter Eggs and Uncertainties

After years of speculations, a wilderness of wild theories, and an uncounted string of dubious “spoilers” in the intervening months, a full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally dropped and given audiences a more complete vision of the Second Age of Middle-earth than has ever been seen before. Part of the marketing strategy in the lead-up to the September release of the series seems to be a slow drip of interviews, articles, images, and scenes gradually settling into a more and more coherent picture as the major storylines of the upcoming series start to fall into place.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

A photo of Florence Pugh in Dune 2 has leaked

A photo of Florence Pugh on set in Budapest for Dune 2 has leaked. It’s been previously confirmed that Pugh will star in the Dune sequel, and the leaked image is the first sighting of her on set. Pugh is pictured on set wearing a white gown with a matching headdress. The 26-year-old is cast to play Princess Irulan in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massive Flannel Shirt and Work Boots Like It’s 1999

Jennifer Lopez says bigger is better, at least according to her latest outfit. On Wednesday, July 13, J.Lo was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an oversized flannel shirt jacket (“shacket” if you're trendy) with a sherpa collar, baggy blue jeans, and white-soled work boots. It's very much “Jenny From the Block” if the “block” is somewhere in the Hollywood Hills in 2022 as opposed to the Bronx in the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Cargo Pants at the Mall Like a True Millennial

Kim Kardashian went from couture to cargo real quick. Of course, when Kardashian does cargo, it’s with a pair of $1,200 pants from The Attico, not some fatigues from the local army surplus store. On Tuesday, the reality star swapped out her Jean Paul Gaultier stripes and Balenciaga sparkles for some oversized, faded camouflage cargo pants, possibly her way of officially submitting her application for the local Calabasas ROTC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Simone Ashley's Cutout Dress Is Red Carpet Elegance at Its Finest

Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Amps Up Leggings With Snakeskin Prints & Nike Sneakers for Workout

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez showed off her athleisure style on Thursday in LA. The “Marry Me” star was seen heading to a dance studio. She donned a sporty look for her outing. She paired a black Kith cropped quarter-zip jacket with leggings. Her jacket featured a Kith Sport logo on the right sleeve as well as thumb holes. Her high-waisted dark gray leggings by Niyama Sol featured a crocodile print, adding more interest to the athleticwear. Lopez dressed up the outfit a bit with her accessories. She carried a large white tote bag with gold hardware. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Break the Internet: Amanda, Please

"Can you put Post Malone back on?" Amanda Bynes asks in a way that's both confidently decisive and exceedingly polite. She's modeling a pretty beaded and crystal-studded silver top that she designed herself, her long honey blonde hair parted to the side like a '90s cover girl, while posing serenely as the photographer snaps her picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Netflix's ‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Jane Austen Adaptation?

Film and television adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels have never been out of production, and it’s easy to see why. Guaranteed to entertain are her strong, forward-thinking female protagonists and well-considered characters, always paired with a tense and engaging meet-cute, as well as the dominating familial obligations and class expectations ever getting in the way. Persuasion, the most recent of Austen’s work to be given adapted is focused on a family with dwindling wealth, a lack of a sufficient long-term solution to their situation, and meddling family members whose behaviors come in between a wholesome young love.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Kehlani and conservative influencer fight in Starbucks drive-thru

Kehlani has gone viral for a very strange reason after a conservative influencer confronted them in a Starbucks drive-thru of all places. Christian Walker, a well-known conservative on social media, posted a video clip of his encounter with the Grammy nominee on Wednesday, July 13th. “This mediocre singer that everyone’s...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

'Jersey Shore 2.0' Production Comes to Screeching Halt, OG Cast was Pissed

More trouble for MTV and its new 'Jersey Shore' project, as things have already come to a halt less than a week after production started ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to "Jersey Shore 2.0" tell us the new cast of housemates was ready to let loose in Atlantic City -- a house was already fitted with cameras, lighting and a security guard -- when everything suddenly came to a stop.
TV SERIES
Allure

Sydney Sweeney Got Two Emmy Nominations in a Messy Bun and Sweats

If you haven't heard the news, the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, 2022. Shortly after, Sydney Sweeney — who received not one but two best-supporting actor nominations for her roles in the HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus — posted to Instagram the special moment she shared the news with her mother on the phone while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
ELECTRONICS

