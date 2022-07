One of the best things about East Texas is the multitude of great craft breweries in the area. Each brewery has it's group of loyal fans but no one will disparage the other or turn up a nose to the other's creation. The other great thing about these breweries is that they are locally owned with some finding ways to source their ingredients locally which only helps the local economy. Sadly, one popular locally owned brewery is having to close it's doors later this month because of the rising costs of some of those ingredients.

GILMER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO