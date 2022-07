Did you know... where this bakery was located? This ad is from 1945 for Bards Bakery in what today is Bens Five & Dime at 1221 2nd St. There was always a bakery at that location starting in 1899. Following Bards Bakery there was Scott's Pastry and then King's Pastry. I delivered the Chief in the downtown area in the 50s. I spent a large part of my earnings at the bakery and in one of our local drug store soda fountains.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO