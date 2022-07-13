ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia vs England rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news for 3rd test

ENGLAND head into their third test Down Under all square as they take on Australia one final time.

The Red Rose were humiliated in the first test as they crumbled to a 30-28 defeat in Perth despite the Wallabies having had a man sent off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9483_0geIYW8T00
Michael Hooper and Australia are looking for a series victory over England Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0PHk_0geIYW8T00
Owen Farrell kicked England back into the series in the second week Credit: Getty

But they roared back in Brisbane in the second week as Owen Farrell's boot saw them through to a controlled 25-17 win.

What time does Australia vs England kick off?

  • Australia take on England on Saturday, July 16.
  • The match kicks off at 10.55am UK time - 7.55pm local time.
  • However, the previous two tests have both kicked off a few moments late.
  • The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What TV channel is Australia vs England on and can I live stream it?

  • Australia vs England will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.
  • Coverage will commence at 10.15am - 40 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to Sky Go or Now TV.

Team news

England have suffered two crucial losses ahead of this final test.

Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill have both been ruled out with concussion for the Red Rose.

No replacements for the pair have been called up for the test but Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam are likely to step in in their places.

Jack Willis is also available to train after pulling out at the weekend with a rib problem.

Latest odds

Australia 4/5

Draw 20/1

England 11/10

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Wednesday, July 13

