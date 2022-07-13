ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $100 on 23andMe DNA Testing Kits for Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here with tons of household and tech deals. This year's shopping event also includes one of Reviewed's favorite ways to learn about your heritage. If you want to take a deeper look into your roots, this is a sale you won't want to miss. Amazon is currently offering a $100 savings on 23andMe to help you learn more about your life and lineage for less.

For Amazon Prime Day, shoppers can score the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Kit or the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle starting at just $98.99.

23andMe ranks as one of the best DNA testing kits we've ever tried. The DNA testing service was easy to navigate and impressed us with its detailed regional information, ancestry timeline, and easy-to-understand graphics.

23andMe's Health + Ancestry kit also gives you a more complete picture of your health, with findings on health predispositions and disease carrier statuses. While the Health + Ancestry kit usually comes with a price tag of $199, you can snag one for just $98.99 with this special Amazon Prime Day deal.

"23andMe also does a wonderful job at explaining cultural and historical information about each location while still making a DNA connection," our tester said.

Whether you want to find long-lost relatives or just gain a deeper understanding of your background, this Prime Day sale is the perfect time to scoop up one of these test kits.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

USA TODAY

