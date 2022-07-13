ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer Signs Executive Order Refusing To Extradite Woman, Providers Coming To Michigan For Reproductive Healthcare

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday refusing to extradite women who come to the state for reproductive healthcare.

Officials say the order also protects providers of legal abortion in Michigan.

The executive order comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, marking a shift in abortion law with several states expected to limit or ban the procedure.

“After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders with out fear of extradition . That is why I signed an executive order today refusing to cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to punish women for seeking health care ,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“ I will stand up for all women , even if their local and statewide leaders refuse to . Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic right s are preserved . In this existential moment for fundamental rights , it is incumbent on every elected official who believes that health—not politics—should guide medical decisions to take bold action.”

So far, multiple states have proposed laws making abortion a felony.

In the state of Michigan, GOP Rep. Steve Carra proposed his “Protection at Conception Act,” in which an individual would be guilty of manslaughter if they perform or attempt to perform an abortion, “except to save a pregnant woman who is in imminent physical danger that will result in the loss of her life from the pregnancy.”

The measure was introduced last month and is looking to create penalities with a 10-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. It also states that anyone manufacturing, distributing or selling a drug intended to cause an abortion would be guilty of a felony and sentenced to no more than 20 years.

In a statement, Carra said the act would make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law “enforceable post-Roe v. Wade.”

“This is the most comprehensive pro-life legislation introduced in Michigan and will be legally enforceable,” Carra said.

Abortion is currently legal in the state after Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction , suspending the state’s 1931 ban.

In April, the governor filed a lawsuit protecting abortion rights. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, she filed a motion for the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit.

“We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. The urgency of the moment is clear—the Michigan court must act now,” she said in a statement.

Whitmer recently asked President Joe Biden to make birth control available over the counter without a prescription. In a letter to Biden, Whitmer says moving birth control to over-the-counter would “ mitigate inequities in our healthcare system.”

CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Funding Tied To College Pregnancy Centers

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed funding tied to college pregnancy centers. The veto was toward part of Michigan’s education budget and totaled about $6 million in funding. The funding was originally for anti-abortion pregnancy services at higher education centers and research grants that prohibit funding for stem cell research on aborted fetal tissue. In a letter to the state Senate, Whitmer said items “harm women’s health care” and would create a “gag rule preventing reproductive health-service providers from even mentioning abortion and otherwise make it harder for women to get the healthcare they need.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs ‘Historic’ Education Budget

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an education budget, making it the highest state per-student investment in Michigan. State officials say the budget is divided into six categories: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure and teacher recruitment. “Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud today to sign a historic, bipartisan education budget that will make game-changing investments to improve every student’s in-class experience,” Whitmer said in a press release. Education Budget by the Numbers: $9,150 per-pupil funding for every kid, in every public school district, highest state...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Ryan Kelley From Michigan Ballot For Jan. 6

DETROIT (AP) — A Metro Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor’s race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won’t count. Kelley faces misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit says the western Michigan man’s participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution. The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold a state office. Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Ranks No. 25 In Most Dangerous States For Pedestrians

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan ranks No. 25 among the most dangerous states for pedestrians. In a “Dangerous By Design” 2022 report, Native Americans and Black Americans and those who walk in lower-income areas are killed at far higher rates than any other group. On average, more than 770 pedestrians between 2016 and 2020 died after being struck in Michigan. Nationwide, New Mexico is ranked No. 1 as the most unsafe state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police, DPD Report 130 Stops, 6 Arrests In Motor City Wolfpack Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department stopped speeders and careless drivers on Wednesday during the Motor City Wolfpack initiative. MSP released stats from the program: Total stops: 130 Total tickets: 108 Speed tickets: 96 Other tickets: 12 Arrests: 6 Verbal warnings: 45 Fled from stop: 1 Additionally, police say the maximum speed stopped during enforcement was 101 mph, with the minimum speed recorded was 86 mph. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Jackpot! Man Wins Largest Instant Game Prize In Michigan Lottery History

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — One lucky man won $6 million in the “Diamond Riches” scratch-off game — the largest instant game prize in Michigan Lottery history. Officials say the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, 10 miles north of Gaylord. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, says he stopped at the store on his way to work. “I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” he said. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted...
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Biden To Make Birth Control Available Over The Counter

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Joe Biden to make birth control available over the counter without a prescription. In a letter to Biden, Whitmer says moving birth control to over-the-counter would “mitigate inequities in our healthcare system.” Click here to read the full letter. “We all need to get creative and use every tool in our toolbox to protect reproductive freedom in Michigan and across the United States,” Whitmer said in a press release. “… Getting this done would knock down the most costly, time-consuming barrier to obtaining birth control. In the wake of the overturn of Roe v...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Abortion Rights Poised To Go Before Michigan Voters In Fall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office. The effort will further increase attention on Michigan’s elections, where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and attorney general have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns. The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to decide whether to ban the procedure. The ruling is expected to lead to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Initiatives Battle For Voter Rights In Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An effort to lock certain voting rights in the Michigan Constitution has taken a major step toward the fall ballot, eclipsing a rival campaign led by Republicans to limit absentee voting and add other restrictions. Promote The Vote, a coalition of 27 groups, submitted nearly 670,000 signatures Monday. While the signatures still must be validated by election officials, the petitions contain about 245,000 more names than necessary to qualify for the Nov. 8 election. The ballot question would expand voter rights by allowing nine days of in-person early voting, state-funded absentee ballot postage and drop boxes in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

University Of Michigan Dean Michael Barr Confirmed As Fed’s Top Banking Regulator

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Michael Barr, dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, as Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for supervision. Barr, who was confirmed with bipartisan support, was nominated in May by President Joe Biden. He will join Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors two months ago. Cook is also the first Black woman to be a member of the panel. Michael Barr, University of Michigan Dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, has been confirmed...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Wyoming Woman Arrested In Cold Case Death Of Baby In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse, authorities said Wednesday. Investigators traveled to Wyoming on Tuesday to interview the 58-year-old woman, who confirmed she was the child’s mother, Mackinac County Sheriff Edward M. Wilk said in a statement. The woman gave investigators information “that provided probable cause to arrest her on the charge of homicide-open murder,” Wilk said. The baby girl was found in the waste pit of a Garnet...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Production Resumes At Abbott Nutrition’s Baby Formula Plant In Michigan

(AP) — Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said. Damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the Sturgis plant to halt operations in mid-June just two weeks after restarting production with additional sanitizing and safety protocols. Production of EleCare, a specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems, was restored at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot, said Abbott spokesman John Koval. “We are working to restart Similac production as soon as we can. We’ll provide more information when...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox Named Boston’s New Police Commissioner

(CNN) — In 1995, he was an undercover officer for the Boston Police when he was mistaken for a suspect and severely beaten by his own colleagues. Next month, Michael Cox will lead the force as the city’s new police commissioner. Michael Cox, who has been named as the next Boston police commissioner, faces reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Cox, who was beaten more than 25 years ago by colleagues who mistook him for a suspect in a fatal shooting, served in multiple roles with the Boston Police Department before becoming the police...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Accused In Husband’s Death Returned To US From Italy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A woman accused in the 2002 fatal bludgeoning of her husband in Michigan was ordered held on a $10 million bond following her return to the U.S. from Italy. Beverly McCallum was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Monday. McCallum had been in custody in Rome since February 2020. She was turned over Friday to sheriff’s deputies at an airport in Grand Rapids. She is the third and final person charged in the death of Roberto Caraballo, according to the sheriff’s office. Her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, is serving...
EATON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful Ryan Kelley Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Related To January 6 Riot

(CNN) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges over his alleged actions in the US Capitol riot after claiming he only engaged in “First Amendment activity” that day. Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley speaks to a reporter after a March for Medical Freedom event hosted by Informed Choice Michigan in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin According to federal investigators, Kelley climbed up through the scaffolding for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration stage during the attack and motioned for rioters to advance. In the weeks after the riot, the FBI received several tips identifying...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Coalition Awarded $50K To Develop Non-Police Crisis Response Program

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan coalition received a $50,000 grant from United Way of Washtenaw County to develop a non-police response program in Ann Arbor. According to a press release, the Coalition to Re-Envisioning Our Safety (CROS) developed the program after the Ann Arbor City Council passed a resolution in 2021 directing the city administrator to develop an unarmed public safety response program. The coalition includes faith leaders, social workers, therapists, public health and healthcare workers, researchers, community builders, racial, justice organizers and activists. Officials say the program is part of a series of initiatives involving Eastern Michigan University’s Southeast...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Requests Federal Clarity On Michiganders’ Rights To Seek Reproductive Healthcare In Canada

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking federal officials to clarify Michiganders’ rights to cross the Canadian border to seek reproductive health care or prescription medication, including medication abortion. In a letter to U.S. Department of Health Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Whitmer asks officials to ensure residents continue to have access to reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion is currently legal in the state after  Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction, suspending the state’s 1931 ban. She also calls on the Food and Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Regulatory Panel Wants Details On Great Lakes Oil Tunnel Plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy’s plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes. Pipes lead to an Imperial Oil Ltd. refinery near the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Enbridge Inc. said it will continue to ship crude through its Line 5 pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order to shut the conduit. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gerald R. Ford International Airport In Grand Rapids Receives $8.6M For Infrastructure Updates

(CBS DETROIT) – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $8.6 million to improve its infrastructure. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Grand Rapids on Monday, July 11, to make the announcement. The money will go towards a terminal gate expansion project, installing more accessible passenger boarding bridges, and improving the airport’s energy efficiency. According to Buttigieg, the improvements will help support jobs and improve transportation for those traveling through the airport. “As we’re emerging from the most recent stages of the pandemic, people are returning to the air to see their loved ones and it’s great news,” said Buttigieg. “We’re also seeing how airlines have struggled to meet that demand.” This announcement comes as airline travel is a nightmare. Right now, many airlines are short-staffed, which causes thousands of delays and cancellations. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Genesee County Lottery Club Wins $1.8M After Playing For 20 Years

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing the Michigan Lottery together for 20 years. Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36. The club members bought the winning ticket at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South St. in Ortonville. “A co-worker and I started a lottery club about 20 years ago,” the club’s representative said. “There are currently five of us in the club and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week.” “One day at work,...
CBS Detroit

